Unical gives 3 months ultimatum for 42,000 unclaimed certificates

The management of the University of Calabar has given a three months ultimatum to forty-two thousand graduates of the Institution who are yet to collect their certificates from 1980 to 2021.

The University Management in a statement signed by the Registrar Gabriel Egbe said the Institution is shocked by what it’s termed abnormality and therefore directs all concerned who have not collected their certificates to do so immediately.

According to the statement, those who do not do so will have themselves to blame and will be surcharged.

It would be recalled that the first female vice-chancellor of the University professor Florence Obi after taken over in December last year had promised a lot of reform in the University.