Umuahia Catholic bishop decries dearth of medical personnel in Nigeria

Lucius Ugorji, bishop of Umuahia Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, has decried the acute shortage of medical personnel in Nigeria.

He noted that instead of one doctor to 600 patients as the standard recommended by WHO, the reverse is the case in Nigeria where a doctor attends to 5000 patients.

The Bishop made the observation in Umuahia, Abia state during the maiden Matriculation ceremony of Madonna College of Health Technology (MACOHTECH), Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area when a total of 200 students matriculated.

The Catholic clergy disclosed that in a bid to bridge the gap, the Umuahia Diocese after series of consultations resolved to establish the College.

“We could have taken off before the Covid-19 pandemic set and prices of building material were also rising. We then started considering whether to abandon the project. But we thank God that institution has gotten accreditation. MACOHTECH is a big dream that has come true. Many youths are unemployed because they lack skills,” Ugorji said.

He commended the management for the safe delivery of the institution and equally admonished the students to shun all forms of cultism and also desist from indulging in drugs.

Christian Uche Anokwuru, a Reverend Father and the Provost of the College while speaking during the ceremony, said the College was founded by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Umuahia last year.

Read also: Anambra Catholic microfinance bank posts N213m profit for 2019

The Clergy revealed that after series of interviews for first set of staff members and entrance examination and interviews for prospective students were conducted in October 17 and 31 respectively, last year, the College opened its doors for academic activities for the first 25 pioneer students adding that as at the day of matriculation has 200 students across the fours fully accredited departments.

Anokwuru disclosed that MACOHTECH is on an upward trajectory to becoming one of the best health institutions in the South-East region.

The Provost advised the matriculating students to study very hard and make sure that the investments in their education and training does not be in waste.

“The decision is yours, whether to make your parents proud by working hard or waste time chasing frivolities while in campus,” Anokwuru said.

He reminded the students that they are not just in any kind of institution but a health one, owned and managed by the Roman Catholic Church, adding that this comes with a lot of respect and honour.

The Provost disclosed that the institution had achieved accreditation/affiliation in the following course: Community Health Technology, Public Health Technology and Medical Laboratory Technology.