Umo Eno receives certificate of return, explains ‘happy hour’ policy

The Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Umo Bassey Eno with other elected members of the state House of Assembly, has received certificate of returns and has explained the significance of the “Happy Hour” programme that he plans to institute which has gained traction since it was first mooted.

In his remarks shortly after being presented with the certificate of return, an indication of having been duly elected, he said that the happy hour scheme was meant to encourage entrepreneurship and for those who have achieved milestones in their businesses.

“Akwa Ibom is in for a happy hour celebration. Happy hour is for hard working people. It is meant for people who have covered a milestone. Happy hour is not meant for lazy people, our youths are hard working, our women are hard working, so we deserve once in a while a good happy hour,” he said.

Umo Eno, who promised to be the governor for all, irrespective of political affiliations, extended a hand of followership to his political opponents, adding that “they should join hands with him in building Akwa Ibom State of their dreams.

“Let me again use this opportunity to invite my brothers who, also, aspired and contested for the same position that it has pleased God to entrust me with today, to join me in this great journey of deepening the continued peace and progress of our dear state.

“As I said in my acceptance speech, we all ran a good race, but in any contest, a winner must emerge and it has pleased God to make me the winner. I am committed to remain magnanimous in victory and to be a governor for all irrespective of their political affiliations,” he said.

He lauded the resident electoral commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Cyril Omorogbe and his team, including May Agbamuche- Mbu, the national commissioner in charge of South-South zone, “for their kind invitation for me to receive this certificate of return, which symbolises the last of the levels of recognition of my overwhelming victory at the March 18th, 2023 gubernatorial election.”

He re-emphasized “the need for us to eschew hatred based on our political differences. There is too much polarisation along political lines in this State.

“We must not allow politics to poison the well of our unity. We must continue to celebrate and deepen our bonds and cords of brotherhood, our deeply rooted homogenous beliefs, shared values and ethos and shy away from hatred, anger, animosity and animus towards one another based purely on political differences.

“Political campaigns are over; it’s time to heal the land and further move the needle of development of our state collectively, in one accord and with unbroken spirit of kindredship. That is the spirit I will bring to the administration of this state.’’

Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 354,348 votes to emerge the winner, was presented with the certificate of return by May Agbamuche-Mbu, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of the South-South zone at a ceremony which took place at the Commission’s office in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and was witnessed by the political class, youths, support groups, women and other political parties.