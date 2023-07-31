Umo Eno pledges implementation of ‘Akwa Ibom dialogue’ recommendations

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has pledged to implement the recommendations of the three-day economic summit held in Uyo, the state capital known as Akwa Ibom Dialogue to fast-track development.

In his remarks at the closing ceremony, the Governor noted that the time and energy exerted into the event by different subject matter experts within the state and beyond would not be in vain.

He assured that his administration will work extra hard to ensure food sufficiency, security of lives and property, good education, expansion of infrastructure, and many other related development plans.

Governor Eno appealed to different stakeholders especially media professionals to be responsible and developmental in the practice, while avoiding content that will tear down the fabric of the state.

As a demonstration of commitment to walking the talk, the Governor announced and presented letters of appointments to some professionals including; Ime Udo, Rose Eshiet and Nkereuwem Onung, as Honourary Special Advisers on Culture and Tourism, Oil and Gas, and Culture and Tourism respectively; to help drive the agenda.

Also offered an appointment was Linda Umoh as Senior Special Adviser on Diaspora, in fulfilment of his campaign promise to create a diaspora desk.

He appreciated the facilitators, resource persons and all for their sacrifices which according to him, will yield the desired fruits in due time and season.

Before their appointments, Ime Udo was the president, National Association of Tour Operators of Nigeria, Rose Eshiet was a retired Group General Manager, NNPC while Nkereuwem Onung was the National President FTAN /Chairman, Remlord Tours.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the event, Udoma Udo Udoma acknowledged that the three days engagement was fruitful and impactful adding that the presentations by the different sub-sectors were excellent, and brimming with ideas.

He lauded the Governor for the initiative, opportunity and for inviting people across political divides adding that it was an excellent achievement for the Umo Eno-led administration.

On his part, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council, Solomon Etuk, who led paramount rulers, clan heads and other monarchs to the event, expressed satisfaction with the the event especially for its rich content and non – partisan approach.

Etuk who is the supreme monarch of the Ibibio nation (Oku Ibom Ibibio) and Paramount Ruler of Nisit Ubium, the Governor’s LGA, urged everyone to support the agenda for a new Akwa Ibom and declared the total support of all the traditional fathers in the state.

According to him, “I am very proud and excited about what I have seen today. Today is a very special day in my life for what God has used Umo Bassey Eno to do for Akwa Ibom State.

“I sat down there listening to the presentations by the different sectors, we have never had it this good. We have listened, the facilitators have spoken, telling us the way to go. I want all of us to key into it. We, the traditional fathers, have keyed into this programme in totality,” he added.

High point of the event was the official presentation of the communique to the Governor.