UK updates list of companies eligible to sponsor Nigerian’s work visa in 2024

On January 12, 2024, the UK updated the list of companies eligible to sponsor work visas for Nigerians in 2024. These companies are licenced to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers through the temporary worker immigration route.

The updated list contains 99,856 companies, marking an increase of 31,226 as compared to the 68,630 companies approved in January 2023.

Sectors represented on the list include technology, education, media and advertising, and engineering, among others.

The skilled worker’s route caters to diverse categories of people including charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility, senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.

In an official note on its website, the UK government wrote, “This document lists worker and temporary worker sponsors. It includes information about the category of workers they’re licenced to sponsor and their sponsorship rating.

The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility (senior or specialist workers), and international sportspersons. Interested persons are advised to visit the company’s website and search for available vacancies. ”

Some of the eligible companies include RSS EXPRESS LTD, T/A Ledbury Fuel Service Station; 123 E-Filing Limited; 1st Care Limited, t/as The Hawthorne Nursing Home; 28 Trading Limited; McMullan Shellfish; 3-star healthcare Ltd, 1 and 5 Tech Ltd16, 313 Garage Services LTD, 33 Herbs Limited T/A Swiss Butter among others.

Click here to check the list: UK’s Worker and Temporary Worker’s List