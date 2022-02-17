UK expert urges Nigerian businesses to be innovative

The ability of leaders and organizations to be innovative, identify threats and opportunities, and thrive during uncertainty is essential for sustainable success, according to a press release signed by Caroline Lucas, Director of TEXEM UK.

She claimed that contrary to popular belief, innovation was not only necessary for growth, but was also a preventative measure against pandemic losses.

“At this time and in the future, retooling your organization to sail through turbulent times through creative ideas could be a defining approach to outperforming competitors, achieving profitable growth, and succeeding,” Lucas said.

The Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), fluctuating foreign exchange, upcoming elections, dwindling government revenue, and high inflation present threats and opportunities for all organizations. To succeed in these increasingly disruptive times, leaders must foster a culture of innovation, and efficiency, according to Lucas.

She revealed that TEXEM intended to train Nigerian and other global leaders to succeed in such times during its executive development program on March 23 and 24.

The program’s theme, according to Lucas, is “Leading And Building A Culture Of Innovation For Sustainable Success.”

She stated that the executive development program would be taught by Prof. Randall Peterson of London Business School and Prof. Roger Delves of Oxford University.

“This program aims to assist in the development of leadership agility for innovation and long-term success.

Its goal is to help participants gain a better understanding of how to successfully drive innovation for long-term success “Lucas stated.

She explained that participants would gain practical skills and actionable insights from the faculty by leveraging TEXEM’s tried and true methodology.

Lucas stated that they would also gain valuable insights from their professional interactions with key partners and colleagues.

The TEXEM-organized development program will be virtual and interactive.

The press release also included testimonials from delegates who had previously participated in similar TEXEM programs.

“It’s a very insightful and worthwhile Leadership and Executive Management program. It has opened my eyes to the fact that in order to be an effective leader, you must also be an effective follower. I need to surround myself with people who are smarter than me so that I can learn from them “said Hakeem Muriokunola, Lagos State’s Head of Service.

“It’s my first time doing a program in Nigeria, and it’s actually quite fascinating. The first thing I noticed was the variety of participants and the high quality of the network. I also enjoyed our tense conversations with Christian and Alim. It’s very thought-provoking “Effiong Okon, Seplat’s Operations Director, recalled.

Thus, this virtual program on Leading And Building A Culture Of Innovation For Sustainable Success, scheduled for March 23rd – 24th, 2022, is timely, critical, and promises to add enormous value to organizations and leaders. Leaders would also network and challenge assumptions as part of this program.

Notably, in times of social, economic, and political upheaval, it is all too easy to become so engrossed in the daily struggle to survive that one forgets to take a breath, look around, and take the temperature of the larger environment.

Leaders can better focus on the big picture, identify opportunities, and inspire actions for profitable growth when they take the time to reflect and examine, which is often overlooked in the panic of pandemic or uncertainties.