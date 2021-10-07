UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria

From Monday, 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test.

This policy applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson).

In a statement by the British High Commissioner on Thursday, it stated that fullly vaccinated means that travellers will have a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before they arrive in England.

“The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. You must be able to prove that you have been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government (for Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency are recognised),” the statement reads.

Those who are not a fully vaccinated traveller from Nigeria to England, must take a pre-departure COVID-19 test; to be taken in the three days before travel.

These travellers must book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival and complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before arrival.

Those who are not a fully vaccinated traveller after arrival must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days, take a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

Ben Llewellyn-Jones, acting British High Commissioner, said: “The exemption of fully-vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK from providing a pre-departure test and self-isolating for 10 days, is a very welcome development. To make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency on recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certification, which we have now done.

“The UK remains committed to opening up international travel and enabling those who wish to enter the UK, to do so safely.

Vaccines work and – as the pandemic has shown – no one is safe until we are all safe. I would encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated.