UI partners Edurex for online courses

The University of Ibadan (UI) is partnering EdTech institution, Edurex Academy to revolutionise access to quality education by offering diverse range of online courses and certifications.

Edurex said it teamed up with UI to create an unparalleled online learning experience, leveraging on cutting-edge technology and expertise of both institutions.

The partnership, according CEO, Edurex Technologies, Adedotun Fasiku would give learners access to world-class education from the comfort of their homes, saying under the collaboration, Edurex Academy and UI will offer online certifications and professional courses across various disciplines such as IT, Project Management, Accounting and Finance, Agribusiness, and Leadership among others.

“We are excited to join forces with UI to bring high-quality education to learners worldwide. This partnership represents the fusion of academic excellence and technological innovation, enabling us to reach learners in every corner of the globe.”

Babatunde Omobowale, a professor and Director of UI Distance Learning Centre, said, “Through our online certifications and professional Courses, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s competitive world.”

“The online courses offered through this partnership will be designed to accommodate diverse learning styles and preferences. Learners can expect engaging multimedia content and interactive learning modules, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience, participants will also benefit from the guidance of experienced instructors and access a supportive online community.”