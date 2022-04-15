Ugwuanyi swears in ENSIEC chair for second term

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has sworn in Michael Ajogwu, as chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), for a second term.

Ugwuanyi also swore in Greene Anike-Nweze as ENSIEC member 1 for a second term.

Ajogwu and Anike-Nweze were sworn in as ENSIEC chairman and member respectively following their reappointment by Ugwuanyi.

Read also: NUJ bemoans attack on Ayefele’s Fresh FM, tasks Oyo CP to fish our perpetrators

Speaking after the swearing, Ajogwu, on behalf of himself and his colleague, thanked Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve for a second term after they successfully concluded their first term of five years.

He promised to discharge their duties faithfully, and in accordance with the law and their oath of office.

Ugwuanyi congratulated them and wished them well in their new tenure. The governor also appreciated other members of ENSIEC for their commitment and diligent discharge of their responsibilities. NAN