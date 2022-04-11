NUJ bemoans attack on Ayefele’s Fresh FM, tasks Oyo CP to fish our perpetrators

Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday decried the attack of a radio station in Ibadan, Fresh FM owned by gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele.

A three-member gang, armed with guns had stormed the station in the early hours of the day and dispossesed staffers of phones, laptops, ATM cards, and other electronic gadgets.

Demola Babalola, Chairman of the Union in a statement condemned the invasion of the station and called for a probe of the attack.

The NUJ called on Ngozi Onadeko, the state’s commissioner of Police, to swing into action with a view to fishing out the gang to forestall a future recurrence on other media houses in particular and general public in general.

“The attack on Fresh FM came to the NUJ as a rude shock. Here is a station that has been globally applauded for its rich content and pro-masses agenda.

“The rascals who carried out such an heinous crime against Fresh FM and inflicted hardship on the staffers of the station must be apprehended without much ado, ”Babalola said.

He called on the Commissioner of Police to set up a high powered investigative team of detectives to ensure long arm of the law catches up with those intruders.

“This is to also appeal to the management of Fresh FM under Yinka Ayefele and my colleagues not to allow this development affect their contributions to nation building, and good work they are doing for a better Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole,” Babalola added.