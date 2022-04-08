Oyo to sanction school principals, teachers over exam malpractice in WASCE

Oyo State government said it would henceforth penalise principals and teachers fingered in any form of examination malpractices and falsification of documents in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE)

Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made the declaration in Ibadan, while reacting to a report, indicting some schools by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on the conduct of the recently-released result in the state.

Abdu-Raheem condemned such acts of corruption and malpractices, vowing that if found culpable of such offences, the headship of such school will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to the Commissioner, the state government under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, would not compromise hard-work for dishonesty.

He emphasised that the present government is putting everything aright in the education sector of the state, through provision of funds, regular payment of salaries, arrears and promotions.

Abdu-Raheem also emphasised zero tolerance for examination malpractices by the present administration, stating that the end result of examination malpractices is not just suicidal but capable of painting the state in bad light. He also stressed that such misconduct messes up and destroys the future of the young ones.

Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Akinade Alamu, who also spoke, cautioned school management and teachers to be wary of such acts.

Represented by the Commission’s Permanent Secretary, Bisi Oderinde, the Chairman stated that any principal or teacher found culpable would be demoted, coupled with other serial sanctions.

“Principals of schools are warned to always be present during examinations as no excuse will be tolerated,” he said.