Udom applauded over conducive business environment

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s support to entrepreneurs and appointment of artisans into his administration in Akwa Ibom State has again been commended.

The commendation came from the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) led by Magaji Muhammad as national president, and Musa Yahaya Lanmaansani, national general secretary.

Mohammad lauded Emmanuel for appointing one of them, Charlie Francis Eka, a practicing automobile technician, as his special assistant and for general support to auto mobile technicians in the state and for incentives to the practitioners as well.

This was contained in the resolution adopted during the recent annual conference of the association held in the Kado Estate, Abuja, a copy of which was made available to the media.

Akwa Ibom was represented by one of the special assistants to the governor, Charlie Francis Eka, a practicing automobile technician. Eka was mandated to convey the appreciation of the association to Governor Emmanuel.

The commendation is coming against the backdrop of the presidential enabling business environment council which recently ranked Akwa Ibom 4th in ease of doing business in the country.

The report is said to have confirmed the “preparedness of the state to host the world and also create more employment avenues for its people.”

According to a statement, “with the approval for the implementation of the Ibom Deep Sea Port by the Federal Government, the investment by the state government in the aviation industry and with enhanced road infrastructure, the state is positioned to become a strong economic hub in the country.”