UAE revokes decision of disallowing Nigerian travellers to Dubai
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday stopped international carriers from airlifting Nigerians to Dubai or any of its seven Emirates.
But findings show that the UAE government may have revoked its decision against Nigerian travellers as some of the international carriers earlier stopped from boarding Nigerians have said they would continue airlifting of Nigerian passengers from today (Tuesday).
A circular from UAE titled: ‘Dubai Travel Restriction Update,’dated December 13, 2021, with the reference number: PSA 12/068/2021, directed carriers not to airlift Nigerians and citizens of the Congo Democratic Republic only from Africa.
The circular said: “Due to an increasing number of COVID Positive passengers at destination, it is decided to suspend accepting passengers to U.A.E from Nigeria and Congo DRC (FIH) only.
“This is effective today, December 13, 2021. Please ensure 100 percent compliance.”
Stakeholders in the industry called on the United Nations (UN) to intervene in the imbroglio between Nigeria and the UAE governments, stressing that this may degenerate further if not quickly addressed.
The stakeholders also wondered why travellers without any history of criminality and with a valid visa to UAE could be banned from entering the Middle East country.
Some of the passengers, who had boarded Ethiopian Airlines, were told to disembark based on the circular, which allegedly emanated from UAE to all international airlines flying to its emirates not to bring in anyone with Nigerian passports.
Several Nigerians on carriers heading to East Africa were affected in Abuja airport.