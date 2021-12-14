UAE revokes decision of disallowing Nigerian travellers to Dubai

The United Arab Emir­ates (UAE) on Monday stopped in­ternational carriers from airlift­ing Nigerians to Dubai or any of its seven Emirates.

But findings show that the UAE government may have revoked its decision against Nigerian travellers as some of the international carri­ers earlier stopped from board­ing Nigerians have said they would continue airlifting of Nigerian passen­gers from today (Tuesday).

A circular from UAE titled: ‘Dubai Travel Restriction Up­date,’dated December 13, 2021, with the reference number: PSA 12/068/2021, directed car­riers not to airlift Nigerians and citizens of the Congo Democrat­ic Republic only from Africa.

The circular said: “Due to an increasing number of COVID Positive passengers at destina­tion, it is decided to suspend accepting passengers to U.A.E from Nigeria and Congo DRC (FIH) only.

“This is effective today, December 13, 2021. Please ensure 100 percent compliance.”

Stakeholders in the industry called on the United Na­tions (UN) to intervene in the imbroglio between Nigeria and the UAE governments, stressing that this may degenerate further if not quickly addressed.

The stakeholders also wondered why travellers without any history of criminality and with a valid visa to UAE could be banned from entering the Middle East country.

Some of the passengers, who had boarded Ethiopi­an Airlines, were told to disembark based on the circu­lar, which allegedly emanated from UAE to all international airlines flying to its emirates not to bring in anyone with Ni­gerian passports.

Several Nigeri­ans on carriers heading to East Africa were affected in Abuja airport.