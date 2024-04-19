Two more Plateau varsity students killed during protest, security rescues others

…Governor calls for calm after Bokkos attacks, demands security boost

Students at Plateau State University (PLASU) took to the streets in protest after the tragic killing of their colleague during an attack on Chikam village on Thursday night. The students, overwhelmed by grief and anger, vented their frustrations by burning down a troops’ checkpoint on the university campus, an eye-witnessed said.

Amidst the chaos, the enraged students marched towards nearby Fulani settlements in Bagaraje village, seeking retribution. However, their mission turned deadly when suspected militias launched a counter-attack, resulting in the deaths of two students.

In a telephone call with BusinessDay Friday evening, the spokesperson of Operation Save Haven (OPSH) Major Samson Nantip Zhakom said the intervention by troops managed to rescue the remaining students, while also repelling the assailants. The OPSH urged the students to temper their anger and cautioned against further violence, emphasizing the importance of security checkpoints in preventing future attacks.

He reiterated the need for students to channel their grievances through peaceful means and cautioned against actions that could escalate tensions.

Zhakom emphasized the importance of security checkpoints in thwarting potential attacks and urged students to allow security agencies to respond swiftly to security threats.

He noted that following the unrest, calm has been restored to the area, with troops maintaining a visible presence to prevent any further outbreaks of violence. “The situation remains tense, but efforts are underway to ensure the safety and security of all residents”.

He explained that in a separate incident, troops received a distress call regarding an attack on Tilengpaat village in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA). Responding swiftly, troops engaged the attackers, forcing them to flee with several sustaining gunshot wounds.

He explained further that casualties were limited due to the timely intervention of troops, efforts are underway to track down the attackers and bring them to justice. Troops remain vigilant, determined to apprehend those responsible for the violence and restore peace to the region.

Meanwhile earlier while reacting to the tragic attack on Chikam, a community neighbouring Plateau State University Bokkos, which resulted in the loss of a 200 Level Computer Science student, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has appealed for calm as security agencies are working to restore normalcy.

While condemning the attack as barbaric, Governor Mutfwang reassured citizens, particularly students, of the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding their lives and property.

In a statement signed by Gyang Bere, his

Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), made available to Journalists Friday in Jos, the governor urged them to remain composed in the face of the tragedy, as “government is determined to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the heinous acts”.

Governor Mutfwang stressed the importance of collaboration among the university management, students, community leaders, and security agencies for enhanced security and the safety of everyone in the area.

He commended the swift response of security agencies to violent incident, and encouraged them to remain steadfast in fulfilling their constitutional duty to protect innocent citizens.

He stressed the need for community vigilance and cooperation to combat criminal activities and bring perpetrators and their accomplices to justice.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased student and all those affected by the incident. While praying for the swift recovery of the injured. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering peace and security across the state.

BusinessDay earlier reported that the attack that led to the death of the said student began in three communities Thursday night.

The transition committee chairman of Bokkos, Monday Kassah, who confirmed the killing of six including a student, revealed that the attack also ravaged villages of Chikam, Mandung, Butura, in the area. Multiple sources said 12 were also killed in Tilenpat, Mangu local government the same Thursday night.