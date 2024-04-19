Breaking: Plateau State University mourns slain student in fresh Plateau attack 

The Plateau State University community awoke to the devastating news of another heartless attack which unfolded in Chikam, a community close to the university. This tragic event reportedly claimed the life of a second-year Computer Science student identified as Dading James Jordan, who was a resident of Chikam.

Registrar of Plateau State University, Yakubu Ayuba, in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos, underscores the profound loss felt by the University community, while reaffirming the commitment to ensuring the security and welfare of all members.

The statement revealed that despite ongoing efforts by the Plateau State government, security agencies, University management, and stakeholders to improve security, the enemies of the University and the state orchestrated this dastardly attack, resulting in the loss of a cherished student.

“In response to the heartbreaking news, the Vice-Chancellor and the entire university management expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, the student body, and the university community”.

“To honor the memory of the fallen student, management declared a two-day mourning period on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th April, 2024, as a result, all examinations scheduled for these days have been suspended”.

While urging students to remain calm and law-abiding during this period of mourning, the University management called upon security agencies to enhance security measures around the campus and surrounding areas.

The safety and well-being of staff and students remain a top priority, and efforts to bolster security will continue as the university explores additional avenues to enhance safety.

The attack that led to the death of the said student began in three communities.

The transition committee chairman of Bokkos, Monday Kassah, who confirmed the killing of six including and a student, revealed that the attack also ravaged villages of Chikam, Mandung, Butura, in the area. Multiple sources said 12 were also killed in Tilenpat, Mangu local government the same Thursday night.

As of the time of filing this report, there were heavy protests by the students of Plateau State University while families were torn apart, and communities shattered as they grappled with the senseless loss of their loved ones.