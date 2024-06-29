Trump, Biden throw insults at each other in tense Presidential debate 

In what could be described as a tense first debate between Joe Biden the current US president and Donald Trump the former US president, ahead of the November Presidential elections, both parties could be heard throwing insults at each other during their response to questions raised.

Coming into the arena Biden, and Trump, did not shake hands as they walked to their podiums at the CNN headquarters in Atlanta. There was also no live audience and their microphones were muted as the other spoke

Read also: Five key highlights from Biden vs Trump’s debate

The first of the personal attacks came when both were questioned on Foreign policy perspectives which Trump described Biden as a ‘bad Palestinian’

Biden said the US are the biggest supporter of Israel in the ongoing war in the Middle East region and the US has so far deployed both military and intelligence experts to help bring the war to an end.

“We are the biggest producer of support for Israel in the world and so that’s two different things. Hamas cannot be allowed to continue, we continue to send our experts and intelligence people as to how they can get Hamas,” Biden said.

In response to Biden’s statement, Trump felt the Democrats were being slow in handling the war which he believes Israel should be allowed to ‘finish the Palestinian’ and amid his reply called Biden a ‘bad Palestinian’

“As far as Israel is concerned, Israel is the one that wants to go, and you should let them go and finish the job, He doesn’t want to do it. He’s become like a Palestinian – but they don’t like him because he’s a very bad Palestinian, he’s a weak one,” former president Trump said in the first presidential debate with Biden on Thursday.

Read also: US voters expect Trump to outshine Biden in today debate

In another, Biden cited accounts that Trump had described soldiers who died in the Normandy landing as “suckers” and noted his son Beau, who served in Iraq and later died of cancer he then called Trump a ‘sucker’.

“My son was not a loser, was not a sucker. You’re the sucker. You’re the loser,” Biden said.

Furthermore, Biden noted Donald Trump’s conviction on charges that stemmed from an alleged romantic arrangement with adult film star Stormy Daniels and said the former president had “the morals of an alley cat”.

Trump however denied it saying “I didn’t have sex with a porn star,” he replied.