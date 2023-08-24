Troops destroy illegal refinery in Delta

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army destroyed eight active ovens used for refining of stolen crude oil around Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South local government area of Delta on Wednesday.

The troops also destroyed 14 reservoirs containing an estimated 200,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 90,000 litres of diesel, director of army public relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, stated on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the destruction was conducted in a swoop on the area by troops conducting anti-oil theft operations.

Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the oil thieves fled upon sighting the advancement of troops.

“The illegal refining site was destroyed in line with extant guidelines of `Operation Delta Safe’. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

“Members of the public are implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country,’’ Nwachukwu stated. NAN