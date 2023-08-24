IPOB targets Imo army base

Soldiers from the Nigerian Army are said to have stopped rebels from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from attacking the Forward Operating Base in Imo State.

The Army said that the soldiers on the ground fiercely resisted the IPOB rebels’ attempts to storm its base.

Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations, said in a statement on Tuesday that during the intense gunfight that broke out on August 20, the soldiers detained two fighters and killed one.

“Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in 82 Division, Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network on its Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

“The irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023 but met their Waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops. The troops neutralized one of the fighters, while 2 others were arrested, as others fled.” The statement read.

“Items recovered at the scene of the shootout, include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition.”

He added that following a vigorous operation in Borno, a Boko Haram fighter and his spouse turned themselves in to the authorities.

“In another development, following troops’ aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the northeast, one Boko Haram fighter alongside his wife surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza. Items recovered from the terrorist, include one AK 47 Rifle and 10 Live rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, ” the statement added.