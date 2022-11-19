TRCN gets international ISO certificate of excellence

The teaching profession in Nigeria has received recognition as the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) got the International Standardization Organisation (ISO) Certificate of Compliance.

The certification signposts Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Education, with the mandate to regulate the teaching profession in Nigeria, has one which executes its mandates in line with international standards and best practices.

The International evaluation of TRCN spanned six months and it found that the council conducts its regulatory functions excellently.

Receiving the ISO certificate, the visibly elated Registrar/Chief Executive, Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, a professor congratulated the staff of the agency for their selfless service that led to the International recognition and further urged them to continue to do their best to sustain the enviable status already attained and aspire for greater achievements.

Ajiboye noted that “With this certification all operations of TRCN are adjudged to be in line with international standards and operations.”

Ajiboye, who thanked the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and President Muhammadu Buhari for their support, promised that the agency would not rest on its oars towards uplifting teaching and its professionalism to its enviable global status to drive development in the country.