The Coca-Cola Foundation partners Leading Ladies Africa to empower 1000 female entrepreneurs

As part of its sustained efforts to empower female entrepreneurs in Nigeria, the Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) has awarded a grant to Leading Ladies Africa, a women-focused non-profit to train, fund and upskill 1000 women, through its Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP).

The Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP) is a practical, hands-on program that enables women entrepreneurs in Nigeria to set up viable small business enterprises that are designed to convert opportunities within their communities.

The program seeks to solve the problem of economic insecurity and injustice towards women in Nigeria by encouraging sustainable work and economic growth for them by helping Nigerian female entrepreneurs build and maintain sustainable businesses.

The objectives tie into SDG goals #5 and #8 and provide Nigerian female entrepreneurs with the skills they need to be economically empowered, and ensure that they have a better head start in the world of entrepreneurship.

Francesca Uriri, founder, Leading Ladies Africa, while speaking on the partnership with the Coca-Cola Foundation, stated that it will enable the foundation to reach more women. According to her, the grant from TCCF will help in strengthening its intervention in championing inclusion, diversity and gender equality for African women and girls.

“In addition to hands-on, practical training, female entrepreneurs who enroll for this program will be connected to business mentors, and also have the opportunity to secure seed funding to grow and expand their businesses. We’re kicking off the first cohort in Benin City, Edo State, and will follow subsequently with the second cohort in Warri, Delta State,” Uriri stated.

Saadia Madsbjerg, President, TCCF, stated that the partnership with Leading Ladies Africa is geared towards helping African women attain gender equity on the continent. “It is important that we do what we can to help African women achieve equality and empowerment. We are hopeful that this modest donation will have the right impact on these women in a manner that truly changes the narrative for Nigerian women in general”.

Leading Ladies Africa’s mission is to build a diverse and inclusive community of African female leaders, who are equipped to provide sustainable solutions to Africa’s most pressing socio-economic and cultural challenges.