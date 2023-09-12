Traffic gridlock after truck falls on Otedola bridge

There is a traffic gridlock on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos as a heavily loaded truck fell on the bridge on Tuesday morning, September 12, 2023.

The accident has caused Ojodu Berger and the Lagos/Ibadan Motorway to become congested because of the flooded bridge.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is trying to get the vehicle off the road.

“A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded (wheat) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge in Ojodu Berger.

“Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion of the bridge.

“Effort is on for the recovery of the contents and the truck from the road,” LASTMA tweeted.