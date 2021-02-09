Traders plead for reopening of Nnewi New Motor Spare Parts market

The leadership of the Agbo-Edo New Motor Spare Parts Market Nnewi has pleaded with the Anambra State government to reopen the market shut down last week for non-compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Chairman of the market, Dennis Ikegwuonu, told our correspondent on Tuesday that the market leadership regrets the non-compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

He assured that they have put in place measures to ensure strict compliance with government directives aimed at stopping the spread of the pandemic in the area.

According to him, the market taskforce would not only be checking at the entrances of the market but also in shops and every corner to ensure that traders and their customers always put on their face mask.

Read Also: FG sanctions another 100 Passports of COVID-19 Test Protocols defaulters

One of the traders, Damian Ogbonna, bemoaned the closure of the market, saying the state government should have at least issued an earlier warning before the closure.

Chukwudi Orizu, transition committee chairman, Nnewi North Council, said the second wave of COVID-19 gives cause for concern.

He said the state government had to enforce strict measures to reduce the spread which justified the action on the market closure.

Orizu urged the Agbo-Edo traders and other traders within Nnewi to abide by the state government directives so that the market will be reopened soon.

It would be recalled that the state government had in a statement on Feb. 6 ordered the closure of the market to forestall the spread of the virus in the state.

When BusinessDay visited the market, its 16 gates were locked while some traders were loitering around the vicinity.