Top 50 Brands: Dangote emerges most valuable brand, MTN most popular in Nigeria

Dangote Group, a fully integrated Conglomerate and proudly Nigeria brand has again emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in the country for the year, while MTN Nigeria is the most popular through a Top of the Mind (TOM) survey conducted among corporate executives in the country. This was revealed in the 2021 annual top corporate brand evaluation report, Top 50 Brands Nigeria.

The annual top brands league table is done with a special purpose model, the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM Index), a model that tests a brand’s ability to deliver on its promise to its consumers from the consumer’s points of view. It is a qualitative, non-financial evaluation of top corporate brands in the country which is done annually.

Taiwo Oluboyede, the brand consulting firm’s CEO in a statement said, without any doubt, the subject of brand and branding has become central in every corporate setting.

“We are glad once again that a Nigerian brand emerged as the Most Valuable for the year. This says a lot about our tenacity and resilience as a people and our businesses, regardless of the situations around us.

“Even though overall, we have more multinationals, the home-grown brands gave an impressive performance. For example, 6 of the top 10 in the league table are Nigerian, most of which have also spread to other countries across Africa and other continents of the world”.

Globacom another proudly Nigerian brand emerged in the third place, followed closely by Coca-cola Nigeria that enjoys a lot of its global brand appeal. Others in the top 10 in this annual ranking are GTBank, Airtel, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, and Dufil Prima Foods in that order.

Six brands among the top 10 have maintained top 10 positions for 6 years consecutively-they are Dangote, MTN, Globacom, FirstBank, GTBank, and Coca-Cola.

The Banking and Financial Services category had the highest number of entries among the top 10 with 4 brands. This is followed by the telecoms with 3 brands. Airtel Nigeria recorded the highest gainer among the top 10, moving 5 places to emerge on the 6th position.

In the survey, there are 28 Multinationals, with MTN Nigeria topping them, while there are 22 Nigerian brands.