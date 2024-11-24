Top 40 countries with the highest population in the world 2024

Population is the heartbeat of every nation, driving its economy, culture, and global influence. In 2024, the world’s population has surpassed 8 billion, and its distribution paints a striking picture of humanity’s growth and concentration.

From the bustling metropolises of Asia to the sprawling landscapes of Africa, Europe, and beyond, the numbers reveal stories of resilience, challenges, and opportunities.

The most populated countries hold immense sway on the world stage. They are hubs of innovation, the backbone of global trade, and the cultural trendsetters of the modern era. Yet, they also struggle with issues like overcrowding, environmental strain, and resource distribution. Their vast numbers represent not just people but potential: millions of ideas, ambitions, and dreams shaping the future.

Read also: Top 10 countries fueling population growth to 9bn by 2037

According to Worldometer, here are the top 40 countries with the highest population in the world in 2024.

1. India

India, home to 1.45 billion people, continues to experience rapid growth with an addition of nearly 12.87 million people each year. Despite facing challenges such as urbanisation and infrastructure, the country’s 37% share of the global population makes it a central force in the world’s demographics. This growth rate of 0.89% annually reflects the dynamic nature of the country, especially as urban areas like New Delhi and Mumbai continue to expand, driving economic growth and innovation.

2. China

At 1.42 billion, China’s population growth has slowed in recent years, now at -0.23% annually. The country is losing about 3.26 million people each year due to lower birth rates and an ageing population, although it still maintains a significant proportion of the world’s population with 17.39%. China’s lower density of 151 people per square kilometre compared to India’s allows for greater rural expanses, but the country remains a global manufacturing hub, with cities like Beijing and Shanghai continuing to drive economic power.

3. United States

The U.S. has a population of 345.4 million and grows at a steady rate of 0.57% annually, adding over 1.95 million people each year. While it has a low density of 38 people per square kilometre, the nation is highly urbanised, with 82% of the population residing in cities. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago dominate the economic and cultural landscape, making the U.S. a major player in both the global economy and international politics.

4. Indonesia

With 283.5 million people, Indonesia ranks fourth and continues to grow at 0.82% annually, adding 2.3 million people each year. The country’s growth is reflected in its population density of 156 people per square kilometre, with regions like Java being particularly densely populated. As one of Southeast Asia’s largest economies, Indonesia faces the challenges of urban migration, particularly to cities like Jakarta, while trying to ensure sustainable development.

5. Pakistan

Pakistan’s 251 million people make it one of the fastest-growing nations, with an annual increase of 3.8 million people, a growth rate of 1.52%. This rapid population growth results in a density of 326 people per square kilometre, which presents challenges for infrastructure and public services. Despite these challenges, Pakistan remains a regional powerhouse, with major cities like Karachi and Lahore driving economic and cultural activities.

Read also: Here are 10 most populous nations in Africa at the start of 2024

6. Nigeria

Nigeria, with a population of 232.7 million, is growing at a rate of 2.10% annually, meaning that over 4.8 million people are added to the country’s population each year. This growth rate reflects the high fertility rates and the migration of people to cities like Lagos, where the population density of 255 people per square kilometre is the highest. Nigeria is poised to become an even greater force on the world stage, given its young and dynamic population.

7. Brazil

Brazil, with 212 million people, has a relatively modest annual growth rate of 0.41%, adding just under 858,000 people each year. The country’s density of 25 people per square kilometre reflects the vast rural areas, but Brazil’s urban centres, particularly São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, are home to millions, making the country a key economic player in Latin America.

8. Bangladesh

Home to 173.5 million people, Bangladesh has one of the highest population densities in the world at 1,333 people per square kilometre. The country grows at 1.22% annually, adding more than 2 million people to its population each year. Despite this, Bangladesh continues to face the pressures of rapid urbanisation, with Dhaka, the capital, being one of the world’s most densely populated cities.

9. Russia

Russia’s population of 144.8 million is shrinking at a rate of -0.43% annually, with about 620,000 fewer people each year. With a low density of 9 people per square kilometre, the population is spread across vast expanses, from the European portion of Russia to the sparsely populated Siberian regions. Despite the size, the population continues to age, presenting significant challenges for Russia’s workforce and economic vitality.

10. Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s 132 million people grow at a rate of 2.62% annually, contributing an additional 3.3 million people to its population each year. The country’s density of 132 people per square kilometre reflects its ongoing urbanisation, particularly in cities like Addis Ababa. With a relatively young population, Ethiopia is poised to continue its economic growth in the coming years, though challenges in infrastructure and healthcare persist.

Read also: Top 10 African growing capital cities by population in 2024

11. Mexico

Mexico’s population stands at 130.9 million, growing at a steady rate of 0.86% each year, which means the country adds around 1.12 million people annually. With a population density of 67 people per square kilometre, Mexico balances rural areas with urban mega-cities like Mexico City, which has a massive population and contributes significantly to the nation’s cultural and economic influence in the Americas. The nation’s urbanisation rate continues to rise, as about 87% of the population resides in cities.

12. Japan

With 123.8 million people, Japan’s population is on the decline, shrinking at a rate of -0.50% annually, with 617,906 fewer people each year. Despite this, Japan maintains a remarkably high population density of 339 people per square kilometre, mainly due to the concentration of people in cities like Tokyo and Osaka. The country faces demographic challenges with its ageing population, yet remains a technological powerhouse and a leader in innovation.

13. Egypt

Egypt’s population of 116.5 million continues to grow at a rate of 1.75% annually, which translates to an additional 2 million people each year. With a density of 117 people per square kilometre, the population is concentrated along the Nile River, particularly in cities like Cairo. Egypt remains a strategic country in the Middle East, with its demographic growth fueling its aspirations to expand its economic and political influence.

14. Philippines

Home to 115.8 million people, the Philippines sees a growth of 0.83% annually, adding just under 1 million people every year. The population density is staggering, with 389 people per square kilometre, driven by the dense populations in urban areas like Manila. As the country urbanises, it faces challenges related to infrastructure, but its young workforce continues to be a key asset to its growing economy.

15. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

The DRC’s population has surged to 109.3 million, with a high growth rate of 3.30% annually, contributing over 3.48 million new people each year. The population density stands at 48 people per square kilometre, but the vast rural areas contrast sharply with the densely packed capital, Kinshasa. The country’s rapid population increase is met with infrastructural challenges, though the DRC is seeing increasing investment due to its vast natural resources.

Read also: The two most populous cities on every continent

16. Vietnam

Vietnam, with 100.9 million people, is growing at a slower pace of 0.63% annually, adding about 635,000 people to its population each year. The density of 326 people per square kilometre highlights the concentration of people in major cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. As a rapidly developing nation, Vietnam is experiencing economic growth, bolstered by its youthful population and strong manufacturing sector.

17. Iran

With 91.6 million people, Iran’s population grows at 1.06% annually, with an increase of 959,000 people each year. The density of 56 people per square kilometre points to a relatively low concentration outside major urban centres like Tehran. Iran’s youthful population, combined with its geopolitical significance, places it in a position of influence in the Middle East.

18. Turkey

Turkey’s population of 87.5 million grows at a rate of 0.23% each year, with an addition of around 203,000 people annually. With a density of 114 people per square kilometre, the population is distributed between the rural expanses and urban centres like Istanbul, which remains one of the world’s most populous cities. Turkey’s economic and cultural significance makes it a critical player on the global stage.

19. Germany

At 84.5 million, Germany’s population has stabilised, with minimal growth of 0.00% and a mere 4,011 increase each year. The country’s population density of 243 people per square kilometre is mostly due to the high concentration of people in cities like Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. Germany faces challenges with an ageing population, but its economy continues to be one of the strongest in Europe, powered by its industrial and technological sectors.

20. Thailand

Thailand, with a population of 71.7 million, has seen a very slight decrease in growth, at -0.05% annually, with a net loss of about 34,000 people each year. Its population density of 140 people per square kilometre means that cities like Bangkok are crowded, yet there is still a significant rural presence. As Thailand modernises, the pressures of urbanisation, along with an ageing population, shape its future.

Read also: 10 African countries with the lowest population in 2024

21. United Kingdom

The UK has a population of 69.1 million, growing at a rate of 0.66% annually, with an addition of approximately 455,000 people each year. The population density is 286 people per square kilometre, with major urban areas like London and Manchester contributing to the overall density. Despite challenges like an ageing population, the UK remains an economic powerhouse, driven by its global financial centre and diverse workforce.

22. Tanzania

Tanzania, with 68.6 million people, experiences significant growth at 2.92% annually, adding nearly 1.94 million people each year. The country has a population density of 77 people per square kilometre, concentrated in urban hubs like Dar es Salaam. As one of East Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Tanzania benefits from its young population and expanding tourism sector.

23. France

France, with 66.5 million people, has a slower growth rate of 0.17% annually, contributing about 110,000 new people each year. Its population density of 122 people per square kilometre is heavily influenced by urban centres like Paris. France remains a global leader in culture, fashion, and innovation, with a strong, diverse economy that is driven by both manufacturing and services.

24. South Africa

South Africa’s population of 64 million grows at a rate of 1.26% each year, adding 795,000 people annually. With a population density of 53 people per square kilometre, the country faces stark contrasts between urban centres like Johannesburg and rural areas. Despite challenges like inequality, South Africa remains an influential economic and political force in Africa.

25. Italy

Italy, home to 59.3 million people, is facing demographic stagnation, with a slight decline of -0.26% annually. Its population density is 202 people per square kilometre, with urbanised areas like Rome and Milan. Italy’s rich history, cultural influence, and strong industries, particularly in fashion and automotive, continue to contribute to its global standing despite its demographic challenges.

Read also: 10 African countries with the lowest population at the outset of 2024

26. Kenya

Kenya, with 56.4 million people, grows at 1.98% each year, adding approximately 1.09 million people annually. The population density is 99 people per square kilometre, with most people concentrated in cities like Nairobi. Kenya’s vibrant economy, driven by agriculture, technology, and tourism, is supported by its young and rapidly growing population.

27. Myanmar

Myanmar’s population of 54.5 million grows at a rate of 0.68% annually, adding around 366,000 people each year. The country’s population density of 83 people per square kilometre is impacted by urbanisation in cities like Yangon. Myanmar’s economy, while largely agrarian, is undergoing significant shifts, particularly in terms of infrastructure and trade.

28. Colombia

With a population of 52.9 million, Colombia’s growth rate stands at 1.08%, meaning the country adds around 565,000 people each year. The population density of 48 people per square kilometre is influenced by the spread of people across major cities like Bogotá and Medellín. Colombia’s robust economy, which includes industries such as coffee, oil, and tourism, is growing alongside its young and dynamic population.

29. South Korea

South Korea’s population of 51.7 million is shrinking slightly at a rate of -0.06% annually, with a small decrease of 31,149 people per year. Despite the drop, its population density of 532 people per square kilometre is one of the highest in the world, with Seoul leading as a bustling metropolis. South Korea’s technological advancements and strong manufacturing sector continue to make it a key player on the global stage.

30. Sudan

Sudan, with a population of 50.4 million, has a growth rate of 0.81%, contributing an annual

increase of about 406,000 people. The country has a population density of 29 people per square kilometre, with a large rural population and concentrated urban hubs like Khartoum. Sudan is navigating political and economic transitions, but its growing population presents both challenges and opportunities for future development.

Read also: Why Nigeria’s population explosion must deliver economic gains

31. Uganda

Uganda, with 50 million people, has a growth rate of 2.79%, adding approximately 1.36 million new people annually. The population density of 250 people per square kilometre is mainly due to urbanisation around Kampala, the capital. Uganda is witnessing rapid demographic growth, with a youthful population that’s supporting its agricultural and service-driven economy.

32. Spain

Spain’s population of 47.9 million grows at a near standstill rate of 0.00%, with a slight decline of 1,053 people annually. Despite this, its population density of 96 people per square kilometre remains significant due to concentrated urban areas like Madrid and Barcelona. Spain’s economy is driven by tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture, making it a central hub in Europe despite demographic challenges.

33. Algeria

Algeria has a population of 46.8 million, growing at a 1.41% annual rate, which brings around 650,000 new people each year. The population density of 20 people per square kilometre reflects the large expanses of desert, with most of the population concentrated in coastal cities like Algiers. Algeria’s economy relies heavily on its vast natural resources, particularly oil and gas.

34. Iraq

With 46 million people, Iraq grows at a rate of 2.15% annually, adding 967,000 people each year. The country has a population density of 106 people per square kilometre, with urbanisation occurring in cities like Baghdad. Iraq’s economy is fueled by oil exports, but its population boom adds pressures to infrastructure and services, especially in conflict zones.

35. Argentina

Argentina, home to 45.7 million people, has a growth rate of 0.35%, contributing 158,000 people annually. Its population density of 17 people per square kilometre is low due to the vast geographical expanse of the country, especially in rural areas. Argentina’s economy, historically driven by agriculture and exports, is diversifying into tech and energy sectors, despite political and economic challenges.

Read also: Enhancing the reliability of population data in census for Nigeria through Artificial Intelligence technology

36. Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s population of 42.6 million grows rapidly at 2.88% each year, adding nearly 1.19 million people annually. With a population density of 65 people per square kilometre, Afghanistan’s rural population remains high, though urban areas like Kabul are growing. The country’s future economic growth hinges on rebuilding efforts, although security and infrastructure challenges remain.

37. Yemen

Yemen, with a population of 40.6 million, experiences a high growth rate of 3.03%, leading to an annual increase of 1.19 million people. The population density of 77 people per square kilometre is largely concentrated in cities like Sana’a. Yemen’s ongoing conflict severely affects its economic development, yet its young population remains a vital resource for future recovery.

38. Canada

Canada’s population of 39.7 million grows at 1.13% annually, adding approximately 443,000 people each year. Despite a low population density of 4 people per square kilometre, Canada’s urban centres like Toronto and Vancouver are major contributors to its economy. Canada’s high level of immigration and natural resource wealth continue to play a key role in its development.

39. Poland

Poland, with 38.5 million people, is experiencing a population decline of -0.58% annually, losing around 224,000 people each year. The country’s population density of 126 people per square kilometre reflects the growth in urban areas like Warsaw and Kraków. Poland’s solid industrial and export-oriented economy continues to support its transition to a more competitive European market, though demographic challenges pose risks.

40. Morocco

Morocco, with 38.1 million people, grows at a moderate rate of 0.98%, adding around 369,000 people annually. Its population density of 85 people per square kilometre is influenced by urbanisation in cities like Casablanca and Marrakesh. Morocco’s economy, boosted by industries such as agriculture, mining, and textiles, remains one of the most diverse and dynamic in Africa.

Share