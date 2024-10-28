Top 10 countries fueling population growth to 9bn by 2037

As the world prepares for significant demographic changes, certain countries are set to lead in population growth from 2024 to 2037. By 2037, the global population is projected to reach nine billion, with Asia and Africa at the forefront of this increase.

Notably, Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, could emerge as the world’s top megacity by the end of the century, highlighting the rapid urbanisation within these regions.

The United States is the only country outside of Asia and Africa included in this list, primarily due to immigration. The top 10 countries include five from Africa and four from Asia.

Together, these ten countries are expected to contribute 49% of the world’s population growth by 2037.

Furthermore, Earth’s population is anticipated to continue rising until it peaks in the 2080s, potentially surpassing the 10 billion mark.

According to data from the United Nations, here are the top 10 countries projected to experience the most substantial increases as Sept 2024

1. India — Projected growth: 147 million

Already the most populous country, India will add a population equivalent to Russia in just over a decade.

2. Nigeria — Projected growth: 65 million

As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria’s expanding population will have major implications for its development and resources.

3. Pakistan — Projected Growth: 59 million

Pakistan’s population growth will significantly influence its economy and social structures.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — Projected growth: 51 million

The DRC will see notable growth, impacting its natural resource management and economic opportunities.

5. Ethiopia — Projected Growth: 46 million

Ethiopia’s young population will present both challenges and prospects for economic expansion.

6. Tanzania — Projected growth: 28 million

Tanzania’s growth will require a focus on urban planning and sustainable development strategies.

7. Bangladesh — Projected growth: 25 million

With a dense population, Bangladesh must tackle resource management issues as it grows.

8. Indonesia — Projected growth: 25 million

Indonesia’s demographic changes will influence its economy and role in Southeast Asia.

9. Egypt — Projected growth: 23 million

Egypt will face the task of managing its young population’s needs while ensuring resource sustainability.

10. United States — Projected growth: 21 million

The U.S. will continue to experience growth, which will shape its economic policies and social dynamics.

