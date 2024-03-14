Poverty: 10 African countries with most population living under $7 a day

Economic disparities persist in Africa, leaving millions below the poverty line, surviving on less than $6.85 a day.

The enduring economic disparities across Africa highlight a harsh reality, despite abundant natural resources and growth potential, numerous communities grapple with limited access to essential resources.

According to World Data, $6.85 per day represents the poverty line for upper-middle-income countries. Data is in international-$ at 2017 prices, adjusted for inflation and living costs.

Measurements consider post-tax income or per capita consumption, where household income is evenly distributed. Non-market income, such as food from subsistence farming, is also included.

Addressing this demands united action from governments, international organizations, and civil society to foster sustainable development, and economic growth, and empower marginalized communities.

These are the top 10 countries living under $6.85% a day, lastly updated on January 17, 2024

Malawi — 97.3%

Malawi tops the list with 97.3% of its population living below the $6.85-a-day threshold. Despite its rich natural resources, Malawi faces persistent challenges such as food insecurity, limited access to healthcare, and inadequate infrastructure.

Central African Republic — 96.2%

With 96.2% of its populace living in extreme poverty, the Central African Republic grapples with ongoing political instability and violence. Economic opportunities are scarce, and basic services are often inaccessible to the majority of the population.

Mozambique — 96.1%

Mozambique despite its recent economic growth, still contends with high levels of poverty, particularly in rural areas. Factors such as inadequate education, healthcare, and infrastructure contribute to the plight of its citizens living below the poverty line.

Niger — 95%

Niger faces a myriad of challenges, including food insecurity, inadequate healthcare, and environmental degradation. With 95% of its population living in poverty, the road to sustainable development remains steep.

Tanzania — 92.3%

Tanzania struggles with widespread poverty, particularly in rural areas. Limited access to education and healthcare perpetuates the cycle of poverty for a significant portion of its population.

Kenya — 91.3%

Despite being one of the more economically developed countries in East Africa, Kenya still grapples with high levels of poverty, especially in rural areas. Economic inequalities persist, hindering equitable access to opportunities and essential services.

Uganda — 91.1%

Uganda faces persistent challenges in poverty reduction. Limited access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities perpetuates the cycle of poverty for many Ugandans.

Nigeria – 90.8%

As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria struggles with paradoxical wealth disparities. Despite its oil wealth and economic potential, a significant portion of the population lives in poverty, hindered by inadequate infrastructure and systemic corruption.

Sierra Leone — 89.9%

Sierra Leone, emerging from a brutal civil war, continues to face socio-economic challenges. Poverty remains widespread, exacerbated by limited access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Chad — 89.4%

Chad contends with poverty exacerbated by conflict, environmental degradation, and economic instability. Despite its natural resources, the majority of its population grapples with the harsh realities of poverty.