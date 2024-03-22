Top 10 countries with youngest populations in Africa in 2024

With one of the world’s youngest populations, the continent faces opportunities and challenges in education, employment, and policymaking to harness its youth demographic effectively. Africa’s population is set to double by 2050, reaching over 2.5 billion, driven by high fertility rates and declining mortality rates.

BusinessDay reported Africa is the sole region where the workforce will continuously grow, presenting a significant opportunity for economic advancement. The World Bank emphasizes that investing in health, education, and skills development is crucial to leveraging this demographic potential for accelerated economic growth.

According to Statista, here are the top 10 African nations boasting the youngest populations in 204

Niger

Niger leads the youngest pack with a median age of just 14.8 years and a population of approximately 27.9 million.

Uganda

With a median age of 15.7 years and a population nearing 49.5 million, Uganda boasts a significant youth demographic.

Angola

Angola follows closely behind with a median age of 15.9 years and a population of around 37.5 million.

Mali

Mali shares the fourth position with Chad, boasting a median age of 16.1 years and a population of approximately 23.8 million.

Chad

Chad, with a median age of 16.1 years and a population of nearly 18.7 million, also ranks among the top five African nations with the youngest populations.

DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) stands out with a median age of 16.7 years and a staggering population of over 104.6 million.

Malawi

Malawi, with a median age of 16.8 years and a population of approximately 21.3 million, is known for its warm hospitality and stunning landscapes.

Zambia

Zambia, with a median age of 16.9 years and a population of around 21 million, is rich in natural resources, including copper and cobalt.

Mozambique

Mozambique, with a median age of 17 years and a population of approximately 34.6 million, is located on the southeastern coast of Africa.

Benin

Rounding up the list is Benin, with a median age of 17 years and a population of around 14 million.