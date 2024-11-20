The two most populous cities on every continent

Population growth in urban areas marks a significant shift in economic, social, and cultural hubs across the globe. Large cities on each continent drive trade, industry, and innovation, reflecting unique regional challenges and opportunities.

As they expand, these urban centres face pressures on infrastructure, housing, and sustainability, while their growth provides insights into broader economic trends and human movement.

It is important to note that population figures are measured as urban agglomerations, defined as continuous urban areas that might extend beyond local administrative borders. This perspective differs from listings that adhere strictly to city limits or administrative boundaries. For example, population rankings can change based on whether one considers the metropolitan region or the built-up area.

Read also: Top 10 African growing capital cities by population in 2024

Here is an overview of the two largest cities on each continent, based on 2025 population estimates, sourced from the UN’s World Urbanization Prospects.

Asia

Tokyo is the most populous city in Asia, with an estimated population of 37 million people. It serves as the political, economic, and cultural centre of Japan. Its size represents the high urban concentration typical in some parts of Asia, with extensive transport networks and infrastructure that cater to millions daily.

Delhi follows closely with a population of 34.7 million. As India’s capital, Delhi is a significant centre for commerce and politics. The city has a complex structure that combines historic sites with areas of rapid development, underscoring its status as a critical economic zone.

Read also: Poverty, 10 African countries with the most population living under $7 a day.

Africa

Cairo, the capital of Egypt, stands as the largest city in Africa, with a population of 23.1 million. Cairo’s status reflects its position as an essential city in North Africa, serving as a focal point for the region’s economy and culture. The city plays a significant role in various sectors, including manufacturing and services.

Kinshasa, with a population of 17.8 million, is the second-largest city on the continent. As the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, it is a vital centre for governance and business. Kinshasa’s growth mirrors wider population increases in sub-Saharan Africa, driven by high birth rates and migration.

VIDEO: 10 African countries with the lowest population in 2024

South America

São Paulo is the most populous city in South America, with a population of 23 million. As Brazil’s economic engine, São Paulo is central to finance, commerce, and industry. It hosts various local and international corporations and contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP.

Buenos Aires, with 15.8 million residents, is the second-largest city on the continent. The Argentine capital is a key cultural and economic hub in the Southern Cone, known for its significant contributions to trade and media. Its location supports its role as a port city, essential for imports and exports.

North America

Mexico City leads in North America with a population of 22.8 million. It is the capital of Mexico and a major economic powerhouse. Mexico City’s infrastructure and economy are pivotal for the country, impacting various sectors such as finance, industry, and culture.

New York City (NYC) follows as the second-largest city, with 19.2 million people. NYC is a key global financial centre, impacting not just the United States but also the wider world. The city’s population contributes to its role as a significant location for media, trade, and international relations.

Read also: Here are the 10 most populous nations in Africa at the start of 2024

Europe

Moscow is the most populous city in Europe, with 12.7 million residents. It is the capital of Russia and acts as the political and economic centre of the country. Moscow’s role in Europe’s economic landscape is vital, given its influence over the region’s energy, manufacturing, and services industries.

Paris, with a population of 11.3 million, is Europe’s second-largest city. The French capital is a critical node for finance, trade, and international diplomacy. Paris has historically been central to various movements and continues to play a significant role in European governance and economy.

Oceania

Melbourne is the most populous city in Oceania, with 5.4 million people. It has surpassed Sydney to become the largest city in Australia. Melbourne’s population growth highlights its status as an economic and cultural centre, contributing significantly to trade and services.

Sydney follows with a population of 5.2 million. It is known for its economic importance in the region, serving as a base for major financial institutions and corporations. Sydney’s size supports its role in business, tourism, and international trade.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share