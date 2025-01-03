Corruption remains a significant obstacle to progress in many African nations, eroding public trust, misallocating resources, and stalling sustainable development.

Despite global efforts to promote transparency and accountability, some countries struggle to combat corruption effectively. Citizens in these nations often express high levels of dissatisfaction with their governments’ anti-corruption initiatives.

Read also: Top 10 most bribed public officials in Nigeria by corruption rate

According to Afrobarometer Here are the top 13 African governments with poor corruption performance

1. Sudan (91%)

Sudan ranks highest in dissatisfaction, with 91% of citizens perceiving the government’s efforts to fight corruption as inadequate. Persistent political instability and weak institutions contribute to this negative perception.

2. Congo Brazzaville (91%)

Also scoring 91%, Congo Brazzaville struggles with systemic corruption across various sectors, undermining public trust and development initiatives.

Read also: Top 10 African countries where business bribery risks are the lowest

3. Gabon (90%)

With 90% dissatisfaction, Gabon faces significant challenges in addressing corruption, exacerbated by limited transparency and weak enforcement of anti-corruption policies.

4. South Africa (88%)

In South Africa, 88% of the population rates the government’s anti-corruption efforts poorly, highlighting concerns over political scandals and lack of accountability in public institutions.

Read also: Top 10 African countries facing highest business bribery risks

5. Liberia (88%)

Liberia shares the same level of dissatisfaction as South Africa. Citizens are increasingly frustrated with corruption in governance, which hinders economic recovery and public service delivery.

6. Gambia (85%)

In Gambia, 85% of citizens express dissatisfaction with anti-corruption measures. The lack of substantial reforms and enforcement mechanisms continues to challenge progress.

Read also: Here are 10 African countries with high corruption in 2024

7. Ghana (85%)

Ghana also has an 85% dissatisfaction rate, with citizens criticising the government’s inability to tackle corruption effectively, especially in public procurement and service delivery.

8. Eswatini (83%)

Eswatini records an 83% dissatisfaction rate, as corruption remains deeply entrenched, particularly in governance and resource management.

Read also: Ten African countries with the worst governance in 2024

9. Lesotho (82%)

Lesotho’s efforts to combat corruption are perceived as weak, with 82% of its citizens dissatisfied, citing limited transparency and accountability in public administration.

10. Nigeria (81%)

Nigeria faces a major corruption challenge, with 81% of citizens critical of the government’s anti-corruption efforts. The lack of tangible results in tackling high-profile cases fuels public frustration.

Read also: 10 African countries struggling with Low GDP per Capita

11. Uganda (80%)

In Uganda, 80% of people view the government’s performance in fighting corruption as poor, reflecting widespread discontent with the misuse of public funds and weak enforcement mechanisms.

12. Mauritius (76%)

Mauritius, despite its reputation as a stable democracy, sees 76% dissatisfaction with its anti-corruption efforts, suggesting gaps in enforcement and institutional oversight.

Read also: “Punish, shrink…,” Nigerians demand action on public mismanagement

13. Zimbabwe (75%)

In Zimbabwe, 75% of the population expresses dissatisfaction with the government’s anti-corruption performance, citing persistent issues of political favoritism and resource mismanagement.

Share