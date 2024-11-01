In 2024, women were recognised as having made significant strides up the corporate ladder over the past ten years.

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, a market research firm, conducted a recent survey that revealed an increasing number of women holding senior management roles worldwide.

They surveyed 100,000 women working for multinational corporations across 37 countries to find the world’s top companies for women in 2024.

The ranking was based on employees’ feedback and public opinion from each corporate group operating in at least two of the six continental regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and Oceania.

The survey examined workplace practices, leadership, and gender-specific issues, including gender pay equity, management’s responses to female discrimination concerns, and whether men and women have the same opportunities for advancement within the company.

According to Forbes, about 400 companies with the highest total scores made the ranking. The employer brand score accounted for 50% of each company’s score; the public opinion score represented 30%; and the leadership score was 15%.

Despite the increased representation in leadership roles, there remain considerable gaps in gender parity. The empowerment of women in the corporate world is however steadily turning the tide in male-dominated areas.

Here are the top 10 world’s best companies for women in 2024

1. Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, an American multinational hospitality company founded in 1919 ranked No. 1 on the list of Top 10 world’s best companies for women in 2024. It comprises 24 brands and more than 8,300 properties across five continents with about 45,000 employees.

Laura Fuentes, Hilton’s chief human resources officer affirmed that the management creates an environment that empowers all team members, especially women. It supports the growth and well-being of employees through training and development programs, mentorship opportunities, and personalised health benefits that address issues impacting women in particular, including menopause and autoimmune conditions.

2. MAIF

Mutuelle Assurance des Instituteurs de France (MAIF), a French mutual insurance company founded in 1934 ranks second on the list.

It prioritises inclusive hiring, development programs, and professional equality between women and men, promising its employees “the same opportunities during recruitment and throughout their career regardless of their life choices, origin, age, state of health, disability or gender identity.”

The company also guarantees equal pay for women and men and fights against discrimination and harassment at work through training and clearly defined reporting systems.

3. Douglas

Douglas is a German-based beauty destination company founded in 1821 that fosters the advancement of female employees, and its company statistics bear this out with more than more than 50% of its leadership positions held by women.

In 2024, a new branding and logo was established in line with its positioning as an omnichannel provider of premium beauty, the company brands itself DOUGLAS Group. With four strong consumer brands – DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Niche Beauty, and Parfumdreams, the group is active in Europe and has omnichannel activities in 22 countries.

4. Virgin Group

Virgin Group, a British multinational venture capital conglomerate founded in 1970 has been known for funding female start-up founders, who have long received less funding than male founders.

According to the World Economic Forum, Female-founded companies receive only about 2% of venture capital investment. In 2019, Virgin StartUp launched its 50:50 Pledge—a commitment to close the funding gap between female and male founders—and currently, the company funds 48% female entrepreneurs and 52% male ones through its Start Up Loans.

5. Netflix

Netflix, an American media and advertising agency founded in 1997 is primarily a subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service. The service distributes original and acquired films and television shows from various genres, and it is available internationally in multiple languages.

With over 13,000 employees, Netflix boasts a diverse range of women in leadership positions across various departments, including marketing, finance, product development, and engineering. As Chief Content Officer, Bajaria oversees Netflix’s global content strategy, including original series, films, and documentaries.

6. Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Plc is a British-Australian multinational company and the second-largest metals and mining corporation. It was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom with over 15,000 employees.

It engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

7. Sappi

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. It was founded on December 17, 1936, and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa with 11,600 employees.

The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

8. Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA with 221,ooo employees.

It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing such as products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platforms, public, private, and hybrid serve products and cloud services of the company which can power modern business.

9. Generali Group

Assicurazioni Generali SpA provides insurance and financial products. It was founded on December 26, 1831, and is headquartered in Trieste, Italy with 82,000 employees.

The company operates through the following segments: Non-Life, Life, and Holding & Other Business. The Non-Life segment includes both motor and non-motor businesses, among which motor third-party liabilities, casualty, accident and health.

10. Deloitte

Deloitte is a professional services firm offering audit, advisory, tax, and consulting services across more than 20 industries. It was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom with 457,000 employees.

