Corporate influence in Africa in 2024 is evident through a variety of companies that have captured significant interest across the continent.

According to a report by Switch on Business, Thirteen African countries rank the UN or one of its agencies—UNHCR, UNICEF, or the World Food Programme—as their top choice for employment. Africa remains a focal point for the UN, with 44,276 of its 125,436 global employees (35.3%) working on the continent.

Munyaradzi Chenje, former Regional Director of the UN Development Coordination Office states that “Working for the UN is like being at the university of life—every day is a learning experience—learning-by-doing, new concepts, and adapting to new situations,”. “Working for the UN is not just a job—it’s service.

Read also: Africa’s 5 highest paying jobs in 2024

To identify the most sought-after companies, data on Google keyword search volume for employment opportunities was gathered from Ahrefs “Keyword Explorer.” Search volumes were compiled for companies suggested by the “keyword ideas” section when prompted with “careers” for each country.

Companies were then ranked within each country based on monthly Google search volumes for the company name paired with the keyword “careers.”

Here are Africa’s top 10 most sought-after companies in 2024

1. Capitec Bank – 25,000 Inquiries (South Africa)

Capitec Bank leads the list, with an impressive 25,000 Google inquiries predominantly from South Africa. This financial institution has garnered significant attention, reflecting its impact on the banking sector within the country.

2. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) – 15,000 Inquiries (Kenya)

The Kenya Revenue Authority ranks second, with 15,000 inquiries coming from Kenya. The focus on this governmental body underscores its critical role in the country’s economic framework, particularly in tax collection and regulation.

Read also: Nigeria’s 10 most lucrative jobs in the IT industry

3. Qatar Airways – 4,750 Inquiries (Algeria, Morocco, Seychelles, Uganda, Zimbabwe)

Qatar Airways is third on the list, with a presence in five African countries. The airline has attracted 4,750 inquiries across Algeria, Morocco, Seychelles, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. Its extensive network and services across the continent make it a key player in African aviation.

4. Commercial International Bank (CIB) – 3,900 Inquiries (Egypt)

Egypt’s Commercial International Bank is the fourth most searched company, with 3,900 inquiries. The bank’s prominence in Egypt’s financial sector is evident through the high level of interest it has generated.

Read also: Africa’s top 10 fastest growing companies

5. First Quantum Minerals – 3,500 Inquiries (Zambia)

First Quantum Minerals, a mining company operating primarily in Zambia, ranks fifth. The 3,500 Google inquiries indicate the company’s significant presence in the Zambian mining industry.

6. United Nations – 2,450 Inquiries (Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DRC, Mali, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia)

The United Nations appears sixth on the list, with 2,450 inquiries spread across seven African nations. This highlights the global organization’s reach and the interest in its activities and initiatives across these countries.

Read also: 25 jobs on the brink of machine takeover

7. Emirates – 2,200 Inquiries (Ethiopia, Tunisia)

Emirates, the major airline based in Dubai, ranks seventh with 2,200 inquiries originating from Ethiopia and Tunisia. The airline’s operations in these countries are a key aspect of its engagement with the African market.

8. Debswana – 1,900 Inquiries (Botswana)

Debswana, a diamond mining company in Botswana, is the eighth most searched company. With 1,900 inquiries, its significance in Botswana’s economy is highlighted through the attention it has received.

Read also: Top 10 countries with the best work-life balance in 2024

9. Newmont – 1,800 Inquiries (Ghana)

Newmont, an American mining company operating in Ghana, ranks ninth with 1,800 inquiries. The company’s role in the mining sector of Ghana is underscored by the volume of searches it has generated.

10. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) – 1,700 Inquiries (Nigeria)

Rounding out the top ten is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, with 1,700 inquiries from Nigeria. As a key entity in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, NNPC’s influence and importance are reflected in the number of searches.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.