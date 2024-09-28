Speed Queens: Meet 10 fastest female sprinters of 2024

The 2024 track and field season has continued to build on the incredible legacy of women’s sprinting, showcasing exciting performances. The world has witnessed the greatness of sprinters like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Aleia Hobbs, Sha’Carri Richardson, and many others. These remarkable athletes have demonstrated not only their speed but also resilience and character on and off the track. Below, we highlight the best female sprinters in the world based on their 100m times.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Country: USA

Age: 24

Best Time: 10.71 seconds (U.S. Olympic Trials, Eugene)

Sha’Carri Richardson has solidified her position as the fastest woman in the world heading into 2024. Known for her aggressive style and explosive speed, she recorded a remarkable time of 10.71 seconds to win the U.S. Olympic Trials. In 2023, she claimed her first major international title at the World Championships in Budapest, winning gold in the 100m with a blazing 10.65 seconds.

Julien Alfred

Country: Saint Lucia

Age: 23

Best Time: 10.72 seconds (Paris, August 2024)

Julien Alfred, hailing from Saint Lucia, has quickly risen to prominence as one of the world’s top sprinters. At 23, she clocked a personal best of 10.72 seconds in Paris, marking a significant milestone in her career. Alfred made history by becoming Saint Lucia’s first Olympic champion, defeating pre-race favourite Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100m final.

Jacious Sears

Country: USA

Age: 23 (Born August 14, 2001)

Best Time: 10.77 seconds

Emerging as a bright talent in American sprinting, Jacious Sears recorded an impressive 10.77 seconds in Gainesville, Florida, during the 2024 season. Her personal best has positioned her as a key competitor on the international stage.

Melissa Jefferson

Country: USA

Age: 23

Best Time: 10.80 seconds

Melissa Jefferson has re-established herself among the top American sprinters in 2024, clocking a season-best time of 10.80 seconds. A former American champion, she showcased her resilience by finishing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Shericka Jackson

Country: Jamaica

Best Time: 10.84 seconds (Kingston, June 2024)

Known for her versatility across the 100m, 200m, and 400m, Shericka Jackson has set a season-best time of 10.84 seconds. She remains a key figure in Jamaica’s sprinting dominance and is a strong contender for gold at the Paris Olympics.

Tia Clayton

Country: Jamaica

Age: 20

Best Time: 10.86 seconds

A World U20 champion, Tia Clayton has made a seamless transition into senior competition. Her performance at the Jamaican Olympic Trials, where she clocked 10.86 seconds, highlights her immense potential and status as one of Jamaica’s rising stars.

Marie-Josée Ta Lou

Country: Ivory Coast

Age: 35

Best Time: 10.87 seconds

Marie-Josée Ta Lou continues to shine at 35, securing her place among the fastest women of 2024 with an impressive 10.87 seconds at the Paris Olympic Games. Her longevity and ability to maintain peak performance make her a formidable contender, earning her respect in the sprinting community.

Aleia Hobbs

Country: USA

Age: 28

Best Time: 10.88 seconds

Aleia Hobbs remains a prominent figure in American sprinting, showcasing her elite speed in 2024. She recorded 10.88 seconds at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, reinforcing her position among the world’s fastest.

Rosemary Chukwuma

Country: Nigeria

Age: 22

Best Time: 10.88 seconds

Nigeria’s Rosemary Chukwuma tied the time set by Aleia Hobbs with a season-best of 10.88 seconds at the NCAA West Preliminaries. At just 22, she has made significant strides, demonstrating remarkable promise.

Dina Asher-Smith

Country: Great Britain

Age: 28

Best Time: 10.88 seconds

Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain’s top female sprinter and Olympic silver medalist, clocked 10.88 seconds in Lausanne, solidifying her status among the world’s elite sprinters in 2024. With multiple championship medals, Asher-Smith is known for rising to the occasion in major events.

