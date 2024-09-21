Football clubs have continued to expand their global fan bases, with social media playing a crucial role in connecting teams with millions of supporters worldwide. Real Madrid remains the leader with over 422 million followers, while Barcelona and Manchester United also command massive digital audiences. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City round out the top five, reflecting the growing global influence of football clubs through their online communities.

Here are the ten football clubs with the highest social media followers in 2024 across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X), and TikTok:

Real Madrid

Followers: 422 million

La Liga giants and 15-time European champions, Real Madrid, reign supreme as the most followed football club on social media, boasting an impressive 422 million followers across major platforms. Their dominance is clear, adding 48 million followers during the 2023/24 season alone, a growth that eclipses the total number of followers of clubs like Galatasaray.

Barcelona

Followers: 363 million

Barcelona maintains a strong digital presence with 363 million followers. While they trail Real Madrid, the Catalan club remains a top global force, successfully connecting with fans worldwide despite the departures of star players in recent years.

Manchester United

Followers: 217 million

Manchester United leads all Premier League clubs with around 217 million social media followers. Though they were slow to adopt social platforms, United has since built a vast global audience, bolstered by successful engagement initiatives, international tours, and the club’s historic stature.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Followers: 184 million

PSG saw a dip in followers to around 184 million after the summer 2023 departures of global superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé. Nevertheless, the French giants continue to hold a strong digital presence, reflecting their sustained popularity.

Manchester City

Followers: 160 million

Manchester City has rapidly grown its social media following, reaching 160 million followers. Their rise is tied to their on-pitch success, including the 2023 treble, as well as smart investments and a rich club heritage that has earned them a loyal fanbase.

Juventus

Followers: 157 million

Juventus maintains a solid social media following of 157 million, benefiting from their long-standing success in Serie A. While their numbers surged during Cristiano Ronaldo’s tenure, Juventus’ global fanbase remains strong thanks to their consistent success and the financial backing of the Agnelli family.

Liverpool

Followers: 144 million

Liverpool’s recent success in the Premier League and Champions League has bolstered their social media presence, attracting 144 million followers. The popularity of players like Mohamed Salah has helped the club expand its digital reach, especially across Africa and the Middle East.

Chelsea

Followers: 142 million

Chelsea’s follower count stands at 142 million, buoyed by their triumphs in domestic and European competitions. Since the ownership change in 2022, the club has ramped up its social media activity, further enhancing its global reach.

Bayern Munich

Followers: 138 million

Germany’s most successful club, Bayern Munich, continues to grow its online presence with 138 million followers. Their dominance in the Bundesliga and regular success in Europe have earned them a large international fanbase.

Arsenal

Followers: 102 million

Arsenal’s social media following has grown to 102 million, driven by their resurgence in the Premier League and a strong fanbase, particularly in Africa and Asia.

These clubs are not only dominating on the pitch but are also leveraging social media to engage with their fans, grow their brands, and build strong global communities.

