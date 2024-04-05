The billionaires list provides real-time updates, reflecting both gains and losses. At the beginning of the year, Elon Musk held the title of the richest person globally, but has since been surpassed by others, demonstrating fluctuations in wealth over time.

In an ambitious era of entrepreneurship, These innovative leaders have risen to the highest echelons of success, and have amassed immense wealth, surpassing the GDP of numerous nations combined.

Today, their riches mainly stem from technology, finance, and retail sectors. The widening wealth gap between them and the less fortunate is a major global concern.

BusinessDay reported in the start of 2024 that Elon Musk leads as the richest person globally with a net worth of $251.3 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault with $200.7 billion, and Jeff Bezos with $168.4 billion.

Larry Ellison holds the fourth position with $135.3 billion, while Mark Zuckerberg ranks fifth with $125.3 billion.

Bill Gates comes in sixth with $119.6 billion, followed by Warren Buffett at $118.6 billion.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin share the eighth and ninth positions respectively, both with net worths exceeding $110 billion.

Steve Ballmer rounds out the top 10 richest individuals with a net worth of $112.2 billion.

At the end of Q1, Bernard Arnault takes the crown as the world’s richest man worth $219.4 bn

According to the Forbes Billionaires List, here are the top 10 richest men in the world worth $1.49 tn combined in Q1 2024 as of April 05

Bernard Arnault – $219.4 bn

Jeff Bezos – $202.9 bn

Elon Musk – $192.4 bn

Mark Zuckerberg – $184.7 bn

Larry Ellison – $154.1 bn

Warren Buffett – $137.5 bn

Bill Gates – $130.6 bn

Larry Page – $127.4 bn

Steve Ballmer – $125.1 bn

Sergey Brin – $122.4 bn