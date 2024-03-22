Bernard Arnault now world’s richest man worth $231.5bn

Bernard Arnault has reclaimed his position as the richest man in the world according to the Forbes rich list.

Arnault temporarily lost the top position after experiencing a $3bn decline in his net worth on Thursday, dropping from $202bn to $199bn within 24 hours. However, he quickly regained his status as the richest man in the world by gaining $460m in less than 24 hours.

Bernard Arnault, born on March 5, 1949, founded and leads LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s largest luxury goods company, renowned for its strategic acquisitions and diverse portfolio spanning fashion, jewelry, watches, and wine.

Arnault, nicknamed “The Terminator” for his aggressive business strategies, is also celebrated for his philanthropic endeavors, notably in arts and culture, exemplified by the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

With an estimated net worth of US$ 231.5 bn as of March 22, he is the world’s richest person, showing his profound influence on business and culture.

Following closely is Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon with a net worth of $196.3bn, and Elon Musk owner of Telsa, net worth of $193.7bn.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and LarryOracle founder with an estimated net worth of 178.0bn and 158.7bn respectively.

According to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index, here are the current top 10 billionaires as of March 22.

Bernard Arnault — $231.5bn

Jeff Bezos — $196.3bn

Elon Musk — $193.7bn

Mark Zuckerberg — $178.0bn

Larry Ellison — $158.7bn

Warren Buffett — $136.5bn

Bill Gates — $131.7bn

Steve Ballmer — $126.6bn

Larry Page — $123.3bn

Sergey Brin — $118.6bn