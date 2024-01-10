10 richest men in the world at the start of 2024

As of January 1, the top 10 wealthiest individuals globally saw their combined net worth rise to nearly $1.47 trillion, an increase of $30 billion from the previous month. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, surpassed Bill Gates to claim the fifth spot on the list.

In December 2023, seven of the top 10 billionaires experienced growth in their fortunes, although the overall increase was more modest compared to the previous month, which saw a rise of $115 billion. All of the top ten richest people as of January 1 are men.

According to Forbes, here are the top 10 richest people in the world at the start of 2024

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a stunning net worth of $251.3 billion. The 52-year-old entrepreneur has become linked with technical innovation and futurism, having founded firms such as Tesla, SpaceX, and X (previously known as Twitter). Musk’s impact stretches far beyond the borders of the United States, despite his residence in Austin, Texas, as his firms continue to revolutionize the automobile, space, and social media industries.

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of $200.7 billion, is a French business magnate and the chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s leading luxury goods conglomerate. At 74 years old, Arnault has been a driving force behind the success of iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Moët & Chandon. His entrepreneurial prowess and strategic acquisitions have solidified his status as a global business titan.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, holds the third position with a net worth of $168.4 billion. At 59, Bezos has transformed the way people shop and consume entertainment, creating a behemoth in the e-commerce and cloud computing industries. Although he stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021, Bezos remains an influential figure in shaping the future of technology through his ventures like Blue Origin, a private aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company.

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison, the 79-year-old co-founder of Oracle Corporation, claims the fourth spot on the list with a net worth of $135.3 billion. Ellison’s influence in the software and technology sector is unparalleled, with Oracle being a key player in database management systems. His forays into yacht racing and real estate demonstrate his diverse interests beyond the tech realm.

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, at the age of 39, is the face behind Facebook/Meta, securing the fifth position with a net worth of $125.3 billion. As the co-founder and CEO of the world’s largest social media platform, Zuckerberg continues to shape the way people connect and share information globally. Meta’s ventures into virtual reality and augmented reality highlight Zuckerberg’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, ranks sixth with a net worth of $119.6 billion. At 68, Gates has transitioned from leading Microsoft to focusing on philanthropy through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. His contributions to the personal computer revolution and dedication to global health initiatives reflect his enduring impact on both technology and society.

Warren Buffett

At 93, Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, holds the seventh spot with a net worth of $118.6 billion. Often referred to as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett’s value investing strategies have made him one of the most successful investors in history. His diverse portfolio of investments includes major stakes in companies spanning various industries.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin

The co-founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, share the eighth and ninth positions with net worths of $117.2 billion and $112.4 billion, respectively. At 50, these Silicon Valley pioneers revolutionized the way information is accessed and organized on the internet. Google’s impact on search, advertising, and technology is immeasurable, making Page and Brin instrumental figures in the digital age.

Steve Ballmer

Rounding out the top 10 is Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, with a net worth of $112.2 billion. At 67, Ballmer played a crucial role in Microsoft’s growth during his tenure as CEO. His investments and continued involvement in the tech industry contribute to his enduring financial success.