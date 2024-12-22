Top 10 reasons Nigerians lacked confidence in police crime-solving in 2024

According to the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) highlights critical issues in public trust and crime reporting in Nigeria, painting a troubling picture of law enforcement effectiveness.

The “Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey 2024” revealed that from May 2023 to April 2024, Nigerian households experienced an estimated 51.9 million criminal incidents.

The North-West recorded the highest number of crime incidents at the household level, with 14.4 million cases, followed by the North-Central region with 8.8 million. The South-East reported the least number of incidents, at 6.2 million.

The report further indicated that rural areas bore the brunt of criminal activities, experiencing 26.5 million incidents, compared to 25.4 million incidents in urban areas.

The report revealed that 4.1 million households were victims of burglaries, while murder incidents accounted for 614,937 cases. Kidnapping emerged as a prevalent crime, with 65% of affected households paying some form of ransom.

The total ransom paid within the period was estimated at ₦2.23 trillion, with households paying an average of ₦2.67 million per incident. Other crimes reported included phone theft, livestock theft, crop theft, and sexual harassment, which had approximately 1.4 million victims.

Despite the prevalence of crime, the report highlighted a widespread reluctance to report incidents to the police. Among households that experienced robberies, only 36.3% reported the crime. Victims of sexual crimes were even less likely to engage law enforcement, with just 22.7% reporting incidents.

Overall, only 25.7% of households that experienced at least one crime reported it to the police. Of those who did report, satisfaction with the police response was dismal, with less than half expressing contentment. For murder cases, 66.4% of households were dissatisfied with the police’s handling of the situation.

The report identified the primary reason for low reporting rates as a lack of trust in law enforcement. Many Nigerians believe the police will not take effective action. The data underscores this concern, with only 6.1% of households that reported home robberies managing to recover their stolen property.

For households affected by kidnapping, 65% resolved the issue by paying ransoms, further reinforcing public perceptions that police intervention is inadequate.

According to the NBS, here are Top 10 reasons Nigerians lacked confidence in police crime-solving in 2024

1. Police won’t do anything about it

The most cited reason was the belief that the police would not take any meaningful action. Many Nigerians felt that reporting a crime would be a waste of time due to perceived inaction or lack of urgency from law enforcement.

2. Reported to other authorities instead

Some individuals opted to report crimes to alternative authorities, such as local leaders, community organisations, or neighbourhood watch groups. This preference underscores the declining confidence in the formal justice system.

3. Didn’t dare(for fear of reprisal)

Fear of retaliation prevented others from reporting crimes. The possibility of further harm, particularly in cases involving violent offenders, led many to avoid involving the police.

4. My family resolved it

Family-led conflict resolution was a common alternative. Many Nigerians turned to their families to settle disputes or resolve incidents privately, avoiding external intervention altogether.

5. Fear/dislike of the police/no involvement wanted with police

A significant number of people expressed fear or distrust of the police, rooted in previous negative encounters or stories of corruption. Others simply preferred not to engage with law enforcement at all.

6. Inappropriate for police/police not necessary

For some, the nature of the incident made it seem unsuitable for police involvement. Petty disagreements, minor disputes, or civil matters were often viewed as outside the scope of police responsibility.

7. Police could do nothing/lack of proof

The absence of sufficient evidence led many to believe the police could not act. Concerns about the ability to prove an incident occurred discouraged victims from filing reports.

8. Not serious enough/no loss/kid’s stuff

Many respondents did not report incidents they considered trivial, such as minor thefts or pranks. These were often dismissed as unworthy of police attention.

9. No insurance

For crimes involving property damage or theft, some individuals refrained from reporting due to the absence of insurance coverage. Without financial protection, they saw little value in involving the police.

10. Solved it myself/perpetrator known to me

In some cases, people took matters into their own hands. This often happened when the victim knew the perpetrator personally or had the means to address the issue independently.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

