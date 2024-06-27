In 2024, numerous cities globally face severe challenges that significantly diminish their livability. These include political instability, economic hardships, high crime rates, infrastructure deficiencies, and environmental issues. These factors collectively contribute to these cities being among the least desirable places to live worldwide.

The Economist Intelligence Unit “The Global Liveability Index 2024,” reveals the average score across the 173 cities surveyed has increased to 76.1 out of 100. However, this improvement is marginal, influenced by geographical conflicts, civil unrest, and a housing crisis affecting many cities in the survey.

According to Businessday, Lagos has been identified as one of the ten least livable cities globally. Meanwhile, Damascus, Syria, has earned the dubious distinction of being rated the least comfortable city to live in worldwide.

Scoring just 30.7 out of 100 in the latest survey, Damascus shows particularly poor ratings in stability and healthcare. Its overall score is nearly ten points lower than Tripoli, Libya, the next-worst city, which also fares poorly in terms of stability.

Cities in the Middle East and North Africa show that the conflict between Israel and Hamas caused Tel Aviv’s ranking to drop 20 places to 112th. Despite this regional instability, there have been notable improvements in education and healthcare across several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, contributing to an overall increase in livability scores.

Cities in the UAE such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai, along with Saudi Arabian cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar, saw significant score improvements. However, challenges persist as the region still includes cities like Algiers (Algeria), Tripoli (Libya), and Damascus (Syria), which remain among the least livable globally.

Here are the 10 least liveable cities in the world in 2024 (ranked 164-173 globally)

Caracas, Venezuela – index score 44.9

Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, faces immense challenges ranging from hyperinflation to widespread crime and political instability. Basic services like electricity and water are often unreliable, contributing to a severe decline in living conditions.

Kyiv, Ukraine – index score 44.5

Kyiv has been grappling with the aftermath of conflict and ongoing tensions in eastern Ukraine. The city suffers from political instability, corruption, and economic difficulties, impacting infrastructure and public services.

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – index score 44.1

Port Moresby struggles with high crime rates, limited access to healthcare and education, and inadequate infrastructure. Poor urban planning exacerbates these issues, contributing to a challenging environment for residents.

Harare, Zimbabwe – index score 43.8

Economic instability and political uncertainty characterize Harare. Inflation, shortages of essential goods, and unreliable public services make life difficult for its residents.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – index score 43.0

Dhaka faces significant challenges due to rapid urbanization, traffic congestion, air pollution, and inadequate infrastructure. Overpopulation strains resources and services, affecting the quality of life.

Karachi, Pakistan – index score 42.7

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, contends with issues such as political violence, crime, inadequate sanitation, and water scarcity. The city struggles to provide basic services to its sprawling population.

Lagos, Nigeria – index score 42.2

Lagos, a major economic hub in Africa, faces serious challenges including traffic congestion, inadequate healthcare and education, and widespread poverty. Issues of crime and environmental pollution further impact livability.

Algiers, Algeria – index score 42.0

Algiers confronts economic challenges exacerbated by political instability and social unrest. Infrastructure deficiencies, high unemployment, and limited opportunities contribute to its ranking among the least livable cities.

Tripoli, Libya – index score 40.1

Tripoli continues to deal with the aftermath of civil war, leading to political instability, insecurity, and economic decline. Basic services are often disrupted, making life challenging for its residents.

Damascus, Syria – index score 30.7

Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria, faces ongoing conflict, destruction of infrastructure, and humanitarian crises. The city struggles with severe shortages of necessities, making it one of the least livable cities in the world.