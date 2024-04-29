Top 10 most expensive car brands to maintain long-term

When purchasing a car, the initial cost is often just the tip of the iceberg. Long-term maintenance expenses can significantly impact your budget, especially with luxury vehicles.

From routine services to unexpected repairs, the cost of ownership can quickly add up over time.

Consumer Reports 2023 Annual Survey offers crucial insights into maintenance and repair costs across car brands, categorized by vehicle age.

This data provides valuable guidance for consumers in understanding the out-of-pocket expenses associated with different brands over time.

Recently Businessday reported the top 10 cheapest car brands to maintain long-term.

According to Consumer Reports, here are the 10 most expensive car brands to maintain long-term

1. Land Rover

Land Rover, is known for its rugged yet luxurious SUVs. Over the first 5 years of ownership, expect to spend around $4,250 in maintenance costs. However, in the subsequent 6 to 10 years, expenses reached $15,000, with a total of $19,250 over a decade.

2. Porsche

As a symbol of performance and sophistication, Porsche commands a premium in purchase price and maintenance. During the initial 5 years, owners can anticipate spending approximately $4,000 on maintenance. While in the following 6 to 10 years this figure goes up to $10,090, the total long-term cost amounts to $14,090.

3. Mercedes-Benz

With a luxury and engineering excellence reputation, Mercedes-Benz vehicles exude prestige on the road. Maintenance costs for the first 5 years average around $2,850, followed by $7,675 in the subsequent 6 to 10 years. Cumulatively, owners can expect to spend $10,525 over a decade, underscoring the commitment required to uphold the brand’s standards of quality and refinement.

4. Audi

Combining cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design, Audi vehicles offer a blend of performance and luxury. Maintenance costs over the initial 5 years amount to approximately $1,900, with an additional $7,990 incurred in the following 6 to 10 years. With a total expenditure of $9,890 over a decade.

5. BMW

Renowned for its dynamic driving experience and iconic design language, BMW maintains its status as a leading luxury automaker. Owners can expect to spend around $1,700 on maintenance during the first 5 years, followed by $7,800 over the subsequent 6 to 10 years, with a total long-term cost of $9,500.

6. Volvo

Volvo appeals to drivers seeking elegance and practicality by emphasizing safety, innovation, and Scandinavian luxury. Maintenance costs over the initial 5 years average $1,785, with an additional $7,500 incurred in the following 6 to 10 years. Cumulatively, owners can expect to spend $9,285 over a decade.

7. Infiniti

Infiniti vehicles offer a blend of performance, luxury, and Japanese craftsmanship. Maintenance costs during the first 5 years amount to approximately $2,150, with an additional $6,350 incurred in the subsequent 6 to 10 years. With a total long-term cost of $8,500.

8. Acura

Known for its precision engineering and upscale amenities, Acura delivers a compelling combination of performance and value. Maintenance costs over the initial 5 years average $1,800, with an additional $6,000 incurred in the following 6 to 10 years. With a total expenditure of $7,800 over a decade.

9. Mini

Celebrated for its iconic design and spirited driving dynamics, Mini offers a unique blend of style and performance in a compact package. Maintenance costs during the first 5 years amount to approximately $1,525, with an additional $6,100 incurred in the subsequent 6 to 10 years, with a total long-term cost of $7,625.

10. Subaru

Famed for its all-wheel-drive capability and rugged reliability, Subaru appeals to adventurous drivers seeking versatility and durability. Maintenance costs over the initial 5 years average $1,700, with an additional $5,500 incurred in the subsequent 6 to 10 years. Cumulatively, owners can expect to spend $7,200 over a decade.