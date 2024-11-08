Top 10 essential LinkedIn strategies to land your dream job

LinkedIn, a top business and employment-focused social media platform was launched in 2003 and it has over 1 billion users from 200 countries and regions worldwide in 2024.

According to Zipper, a career expert platform, LinkedIn is still a relevant part of the hiring process. It has become a valuable tool for B2B marketers, buyers, and also professionals to find and create jobs.

About 87% of recruiters say that LinkedIn is the most effective method of vetting job candidates, and 75% of workers who have recently changed jobs used LinkedIn during their career research process.

It’s interesting to know that every second, there are 77 job applications submitted and six people hired on LinkedIn, with 49 million people actively searching for jobs on the platform every week.

In addition to individual user statistics, there are about 67 million companies and 136,000 schools listed on LinkedIn to market their programs to young professionals.

To land your dream job, here are 10 essential LinkedIn strategies compiled by moneycontrol

Define career goals

Clarify your career goals and strengths to focus your job search. Identifying your passions and expertise will help you target roles that match your long-term objectives.

Craft a strong resume/ curriculum vitae

Tailor your resume or curriculum vitae for each job application, showcasing relevant skills, experience, and achievements. Highlight what makes you the best fit for the role you are applying for.

Update LinkedIn profile

Enhance your online presence by updating your LinkedIn profile. Connect with industry professionals, engage in groups or communities, and share valuable content to boost visibility.

Write a cover letter

Craft a specific cover letter for each job application. Highlight why you are motivated to apply, your qualifications, and how you can meet the employer’s needs.

Network effectively

Expand your professional network by attending industry events and job fairs. Seek informal interviews to gain insights and uncover potential job leads.

Research companies

Research companies you want to work for. Understand their values and recent successes, tailor your application, and interview answers to show you are a good fit.

Prepare for interviews

Anticipate common interview questions and practice your responses. Highlight your skills and problem-solving abilities and rehearse with friends to boost your confidence.

Highlight soft skills

Showcase essential soft skills like communication and teamwork through examples from your previous work experiences. Employers value these just as much as technical skills.

Keep learning

Demonstrate a commitment to ongoing learning by sharing relevant certifications or courses you have completed. This shows your eagerness to grow professionally.

Follow up

Follow up with a thank-you note after interviews. Express your appreciation and interest in the role to leave a positive impression on the employer.

