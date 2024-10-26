10 degrees graduates with job market challenges

Choosing a degree is a significant decision that can shape your future career. However, many graduates later wish they had chosen differently. Based on a recent report by the Federal Reserve Board, here is a list of the most regrettable degrees, along with their corresponding regret rates.

Social and Behavioral Sciences – 44%

Majors like sociology, psychology, and anthropology lead the pack in regret. Many graduates feel their degree did not provide the expected career opportunities.

Humanities and Art –43%

Fields such as English, history, and fine arts leave many graduates wishing they had opted for a more lucrative degree.

Life Sciences – 43%

Similar to the humanities, those in biology and related fields express dissatisfaction, often citing job market challenges.

Law – 41%

While a law degree can open doors, many graduates find the profession is not what they envisioned.

Education – 38%

Despite the passion for teaching, graduates often encounter obstacles in job placement and salary.

Undeclared/Other – 37%

Students who enter the university undecided often end up feeling lost, regretting the lack of direction in their choice of a degree.

Physical Sciences/Math – 35%

Graduates in these fields may feel that their studies were too theoretical, leading to a disconnect with practical applications.

Business/Management – 34%

While business degrees are often seen as safe, graduates find the competition daunting and the reality less fulfilling.

Vocational/Technical Training – 34%

Though these programs are practical, some graduates wish they had pursued a degree with broader career prospects.

Health – 32%

Healthcare degrees are valuable, yet many graduates feel the pressures of the industry outweigh their initial passion.

In contrast, only 27% of engineering graduates and 31% of computer/information sciences graduates expressed regret about their major. These fields tend to offer clearer job pathways and higher salaries, making them more favorable choices.

