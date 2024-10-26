10 degrees graduates with job market challenges

Choosing a degree is a significant decision that can shape your future career. However, many graduates later wish they had chosen differently. Based on a recent report by the Federal Reserve Board, here is a list of the most regrettable degrees, along with their corresponding regret rates.
Social and Behavioral Sciences – 44%
Majors like sociology, psychology, and anthropology lead the pack in regret. Many graduates feel their degree did not provide the expected career opportunities.
Humanities and Art –43%
Fields such as English, history, and fine arts leave many graduates wishing they had opted for a more lucrative degree.
Life Sciences – 43%
Similar to the humanities, those in biology and related fields express dissatisfaction, often citing job market challenges.
Law – 41%
While a law degree can open doors, many graduates find the profession is not what they envisioned.
Education – 38%
Despite the passion for teaching, graduates often encounter obstacles in job placement and salary.
Undeclared/Other – 37%
Students who enter the university undecided often end up feeling lost, regretting the lack of direction in their choice of a degree.
Physical Sciences/Math – 35%
Graduates in these fields may feel that their studies were too theoretical, leading to a disconnect with practical applications.
Business/Management – 34%
While business degrees are often seen as safe, graduates find the competition daunting and the reality less fulfilling.
Vocational/Technical Training – 34%
Though these programs are practical, some graduates wish they had pursued a degree with broader career prospects.
Health – 32%
Healthcare degrees are valuable, yet many graduates feel the pressures of the industry outweigh their initial passion.
In contrast, only 27% of engineering graduates and 31% of computer/information sciences graduates expressed regret about their major. These fields tend to offer clearer job pathways and higher salaries, making them more favorable choices.
