7 platforms to kickstart your remote career in Nigeria

Finding remote jobs in Nigeria has become increasingly easier with the rise of global digital platforms. Whether you are looking to freelance, work part-time, or secure a full-time remote position, several websites offer a variety of opportunities tailored to different skill sets and industries.

Here is a list of the best websites to get remote jobs in Nigeria

Fiverr

Fiverr is a global marketplace that offers a vast range of services, from writing and design to marketing and programming. It allows freelancers to showcase their skills by creating “gigs” that clients can purchase. The platform is particularly user-friendly, making it easy for beginners to start earning. With Fiverr, you can set your prices and choose the projects that interest you, offering a high degree of flexibility.

Upwork

Upwork is one of the most prominent freelancing platforms, connecting freelancers with clients across the globe. It offers opportunities in various fields such as tech, writing, customer service, and more. Upwork allows professionals to bid on projects or accept invitations to apply, giving freelancers control over the jobs they pursue. The platform also offers long-term contract opportunities, which can provide more stability than typical gig work.

Jobberman

As Nigeria’s leading job portal, Jobberman provides a wide array of job listings, including remote positions across multiple sectors. Jobberman not only connects job seekers with potential employers but also offers career advice, skills assessments, and resources tailored to the Nigerian job market. It is a crucial resource for those looking to find remote roles within Nigeria or abroad.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a powerful tool for both job hunting and professional networking. Its job search feature allows you to filter for remote opportunities, making it easier to find positions that suit your career goals. Additionally, LinkedIn’s platform enables you to directly connect with recruiters and potential employers, enhancing your chances of landing a remote job. The platform’s endorsement and recommendation features also help to build your professional credibility.

Indeed

Indeed is a global job search engine that aggregates listings from a variety of sources, including company websites and job boards. Its extensive database makes it one of the most comprehensive tools for finding remote work. You can filter job listings based on location, industry, and work type, making it easier to find remote jobs that match your qualifications. Indeed also provides company reviews and salary information, which can be crucial when evaluating potential employers.

Fuzu

Fuzu is designed with the African job market in mind, offering a personalised job search experience. It provides tailored job recommendations based on your skills and career aspirations, making it easier to find remote jobs that align with your goals. Fuzu also offers career development tools, including online courses and articles, to help job seekers enhance their skills and improve their employability.

Turing

Turing is a platform focused on matching software developers with remote jobs at leading tech companies worldwide. It is particularly beneficial for tech professionals looking for high-paying remote opportunities. Turing’s rigorous vetting process ensures that only top-tier talent is connected with employers, making it a valuable resource for experienced developers. The platform also offers continuous support to its freelancers, ensuring they have access to high-quality projects and opportunities for career growth.