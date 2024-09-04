Top 10 digitally developed African countries in 2024

In 2024, several African countries have emerged as leaders in the digital space, showcasing remarkable advancements in ICT infrastructure, access, and use.

As technology continues to permeate every aspect of life, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Development Index has become a critical measure of progress.

The Index (IDI), which now covers 170 economies, shows how Africa and other regions in the world are faring digitally.

The average overall score for the 170 economies covered in the new edition is 74.8 out of 100, reflecting an improvement of 3.3 per cent from the 2023 edition.

Low-income economies showed the largest improvement; the group’s average IDI score is 36.2, up 13.7 per cent from the previous edition. The largest score increases were driven mainly by gains in internet use, mobile broadband penetration, and affordability.

In contrast, high-income economies saw a score increase of only 1.4 per cent, largely because their average score is 91.7, leaving much less room for improvement. The gap between low-income and high-income economies remains significant.

According to ICT Development Index 2024, are the top 10 most digitally developed African nations.

1. Libya – ICT Development Index: 88.1

Libya is the leading country in Africa with the highest ICT development. The country has been transformed in its digital landscape by investing heavily in ICT infrastructure. Libya’s leading shows its progress in network coverage, affordability, and mobile data traffic, showcasing the country’s ability to develop a robust ICT infrastructure despite its uneven distribution across the territory.

2. Morocco – ICT Development Index: 86.8

Morocco continues to be a powerhouse in Africa’s digital arena. Morocco has made ICT services accessible to a large portion of its population with increased access to the Internet to individuals, this has solidified its position as a leader in digital development.

3. Seychelles – ICT Development Index: 84.7

As a country with a small population, Seychelles has managed to increase its weight in the digital world. The country’s high ICT index is driven by universal internet access and mobile device affordability.

4. Mauritius – ICT Development Index: 84.2

Mauritius is often hailed as a model of development in Africa, and its digital sector is no exception. The country’s investments in ICT infrastructure, including a robust fiber optic network have continued to attract tech companies and digital entrepreneurs.

5. South Africa – ICT Development Index: 83.6

South Africa maintains its strong digital presence. The country boasts one of the most advanced telecommunications networks in Africa, with widespread access to mobile and internet services. South Africa’s tech industry, particularly in fintech and software development, is rapidly growing, contributing to its high ICT index.

6. Algeria – ICT Development Index: 80.9

Algeria’s position in the top 10 is a testament to its substantial investments in ICT infrastructure and services. The country has seen a rapid expansion of mobile and internet penetration

7. Botswana – ICT Development Index: 78.7

Botswana has steadily climbed the ranks in digital development, The country has made significant progress in expanding broadband access and digital literacy, particularly in rural areas.

8. Tunisia – ICT Development Index: 77.2

Tunisia remains a key player in North Africa’s digital landscape. The country has a well-established ICT sector, with high internet penetration and a thriving tech community.

9. Egypt – ICT Development Index: 76.8

Egypt, with its large population and strategic location, continues to be a leader in Africa’s digital transformation. The country has made significant investments in ICT infrastructure, including the expansion of broadband networks and the development of smart cities.

10. Gabon – ICT Development Index: 74.7

Gabon has made impressive strides in digital development despite its small population. Gabon’s government has prioritized the expansion of ICT services, with a focus on increasing internet access and promoting digital literacy.