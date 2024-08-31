30 Wealthiest families in the world in 2024, worth over $2 tn

Wealthy families in the world control most of the key sectors globally with conglomerates scattered all over the world.

All of them are generational wealth passed from the founders in the 19th century and are still existing to date.

The family’s wealth cut across various sectors of the economy, with the Walton family topping the list as the wealthiest family in the world.

According to Yahoo Finance, with data compiled from Bloomberg and Forbes, the wealthiest families in the world are collectively worth $2.4 tn listed in descending order.

30. Dassault Family — $30.1 bn

The Dassault family inherited the Dassault aerospace and software fortune after the passing of their father Serge Dassault in 2018 and the French family is ranked among the richest globally

29. Duncan Family– $31.3 bn

The Duncan family, heirs of the late Dan Duncan, founder of Enterprise Product Partners, holds a significant stake in the business. Randa Duncan Williams, Milane Frantz, Dannine Duncan Avara, and Scott Duncan have a combined net worth of $31.3 bn.

28. Mulliez Family— $34.3 bn

The French Mulliez family has a retail dynasty that has over 700 members and is known to be behind Auchan, also popular as France’s Walmart.

27. Reinhold Wuerth and Family— $36.2 bn

Reinhold Wuerth got involved in his father’s wholesale screw business at the age of 14 and the business grew and currently has over 400 companies and 83,000 employees around the world. He retired in 1994. With a net worth of $36.2 bn.

26. Phil Knight and Family — $37 bn

Phil Knight, the former CEO and co-founder of Nike, served at the company for 52 years. His family now holds a net worth of $37 bn.

25. Savitri Jindal and family — $39.7 bn

Savitri Jindal chairs the Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate. After the death of founder Om Prakash Jindal, her sons took over the business. The Jindal family’s net worth is $39.7 bn.

24. Tadashi Yanai and Family— $43.4 bn

Tadashi Yanai, founder and president of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, has built a fortune of $43.4 billion, making his family one of the wealthiest in Japan.

23. Van Damme, De Spoelberch, De Mevius Family— $43.5 bn

The Belgian Van Damme, De Spoelberch, and De Mevius families behind Anheuser-Busch InBev, commonly known as AB InBev, a Belgian-Brazilian multinational drink and brewing company based in Leuven, Belgium and is the largest brewer in the world. The family has an estimated fortune of $43.5 bn.

22. Pritzker Family—- $43.7 bn

The Pritzker Family are the owners of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation and are one of the wealthiest in America, The net worth of the family has been estimated to be $43.7 bn.

21. Ferrero Family — $44.5 bn

The Ferrero family owns the Ferrero group which is Europe’s second largest confectionery company. The family’s small pastry shop transformed into a global business over the years now known for Nutella, Kinder, and Ferrero Rocher.

20. Hoffmann-Oeri Family— $44.8 bn

The Swiss Hoffmann-Oeri family trace their prosperity to Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, whose 1896 pharmaceutical company located in Basel, Switzerland, enjoyed early success for its orange-flavored cough syrup called Sirolin. The billionaire family has a net worth of $44.8 bn.

19. Albrecht Family — $46.7 bn

The family owns the global grocery chain Aldi and has a combined net worth of $46.7 bn.

18. Quandt Family — $47.3 bn

The Quandt Family built a fortune from the luxury car brand BMW. BMW billionaire heirs Stefan Quandt and Susanne Klatten have a combined net worth of $47.3 bn.

17. Boehringer, Von Baumbach Family— $51.3 bn

The Boehringer and Von Baumbach families built their fortune through Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany’s second-largest pharmaceutical company, founded in 1885. Their wealth is estimated at $51.3 bn.

16. Johnson Family — $52.7 bn

The Johnson Family is one of America’s richest families. The family owns a major stake in the mutual fund company Fidelity and has a combined net worth of $52.7 bn.

15. Hartono Family — $53.3 bn

The Hartono brothers R. Budi Hartono and Michael Hartono are one of the wealthiest in Indonesia. They made their fortune from their investment in Bank Central Asia. They have a combined wealth of $53.3 bn.

14. Cargill, MacMillan Family— $60.6 bn

The multi-generational descendants of the American business executive William Wallace Cargill and his son-in-law John H. MacMillan Sr. According to Forbes, the family has an estimated net worth of $60.6 bn.

13. David Thomson and Family — $70.2 bn

David Thomson is the son of Ken Thomson, a Canadian- British and they control a media and publishing empire called Thomson Reuters. The family’s net worth is $70.2 bn and they are the richest family in Canada.

12. Wertheimer Family — $80.8 bn

The Wertheimer brothers, Alain and Gerard, own Chanel and have amassed a fortune of $80.8 bn. Their interests also extend to racehorses and wineries.

11. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and Family — $88.8 bn

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, granddaughter of L’Oreal’s founder, leads the family with a net worth of $88.8 bn, positioning them among the world’s wealthiest.

10. Carlos Slim Helu and Family — $90 bn

The biggest mobile telecom firm in Latin America, América Móvil, is owned by Carlos Slim Helú and his family. The family’s net worth is $90 bn. They are the richest family in Latin America and the top in the world.

9. Al Saud Family — $112 bn

The ruling family of Saudi Arabia. They have stakes in Aramco, the state oil and gas company, and its vast assets in fossil fuel reserves. The family has an estimated net worth of $112 bn.

8. Ambani Family — $116.00 bn

The Indian Ambani family is the richest in Asia. They own the Reliance industry. The family’s wealth has been reported to be a tenth of India’s GDP.

7. Mars Family — $120 bn

The Mars family own the Mars confectionery business. The net worth of the family has been estimated at $120 bn.

6. Al Thani Family — $133 bn

The Al Thani family, rulers of Qatar, have accumulated a fortune of $133 bn, making them one of the wealthiest families globally.

5. Koch Family— $144 bn

The Koch family, known for Koch Industries, one of America’s largest private companies, has a net worth of $144 bn.

4. Hermès Family — $151 bn

Hermès’ family has a net worth of $151 bn. The French family owns the luxury fashion powerhouse Hermès which is known for its Kelly bags and now has a global footprint.

3. Bernard Arnault and Family — $191.8 bn

Bernard Arnault and his family ranked third among the 30 wealthiest families in 2024 With a net worth of $191.8 bn. Arnault has led the world-leading LVMH group since 1989.

2. Al Nahyan Family— $305 bn

The ruling family of Abu Dhabi, Al Nahyan, has a net worth of $305 bn, making them the second wealthiest family globally.

1. Walton Family— $347 Billion

The Walton family, heirs of Walmart founder Sam Walton, top the list with a combined net worth of $347 bn, solidifying their position as the wealthiest family in the world in 2024.