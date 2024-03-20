Top 10 countries with highest noodles consumption

Instant noodles are a popular staple consumed across the globe, either as a snack or a meal. The simplicity of noodle preparation and its taste make it one of the most widely consumed meals around the world.

However, instant noodles are constantly under criticism and skepticism surrounding their lack of nutritional value.

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the ready-to-eat food industry is expected to attain a value of $383.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $488.60 billion by 2028, recording a compound annual growth rate of 4.94 percent over the forecasted period.

In a descending order, here are top 10 countries with the highest consumption of noodles, according to data from the World Instant Noodles Association

China/Hong Kong

In China and Hong Kong, noodles are not only a common dish but also one of the nation’s most-eaten dishes by both children and adults.

While many other countries refer to this dried block with seasoning products as noodles, it is popularly referred to as ramen in China.

China alone consumes about 40 billion packages of instant noodles per year which is approximately 39 percent of the world’s total consumption.

A total of 217 billion servings of noodles were consumed in China and Hong Kong from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, China and Hong Kong consumed 45 billion servings of noodles, making it the country with the highest noodle consumption in the world.

While Hong Kongers like seafood taste soups, such as shrimp and fish, people in Hong Kong usually eat noodles with toppings for breakfast and as snacks.

Indonesia

Indonesia follows directly after China as the country with the highest noodle consumption in the world.

This is not far-fetched as many Indonesian foods are influenced by China.

Fried noodles called “Mie Goreng” are the most popular type of noodles among Indonesian consumers.

From 2018 to 2022, 65 billion total servings of noodles were consumed, with 2022 having the highest value of 14.3 billion servings.

Vietnam

Vietnam is a country with different variations of noodles. The dish is a staple food among its locals.

The people of Vietnam’s special ways of preparing noodles make the dish a favourite among its locals and visitors.

It is no wonder it is the third country with the highest noodles consumption worldwide with 8.5 billion servings in 2022.

A total of 26 billion servings of noodles were consumed in Vietnam from 2018 to 2022 per annum.

India

Due to India’s high vegetarian population, many of its residents prefer the vegetable kind of noodles.

Indians eat noodles with only a small amount of soup and more vegetables.

Worldwide, India tops the chart as the fourth country with the highest noodle consumption with 7.6 billion servings in 2022.

From 2018 to 2022, India’s noodle consumption was 35 billion total servings per year.

Japan

Noodles were introduced to Japan by China and since then it has become a staple food in Japanese cuisine.

In Japan, this food is usually served as soup in hot dishes or chilled with dipping sauces.

There is a wide variety of noodles, including those developed in collaboration with local ramen shops and famous restaurants, and low-calorie products for health-conscious consumers.

Ranking as the fifth country with the highest noodle consumption, a total of 29 billion servings per year were consumed in Japan.

United States of America (USA)

Following behind Japan in the league of highest noodle-consuming countries is the USA.

While noodles are not considered a staple food in the country, it is, however, still loved and enjoyed by many Americans.

In 2022, 5.2 billion servings of noodles were consumed in the United States.

Philippines

The most popular type of noodle in the Philippines is the fried noodle. It is mostly eaten as a snack.

The Philippines is the seventh country with the highest food consumption in the world, a position it has held since 2014.

In 2022, its total servings per year was 4.3 billion.

South Korea

Noodle also known as ‘Ramen’ is considered a comfortable food for South Koreans, a dish they eat an average of four to five times per day.

Noodle is a popular food among Koreans.

Koreans prefer thick noodles with a springy texture mixed with potato starch.

In 2022, 4 billion servings of noodles were consumed, and 20 billion from 2018 to 2022.

Thailand

With 3.9 billion noodles consumption in 2022 and 18.2 billion from 2018 to 2022, Thailand ranks ninth on the list of countries that consume the most noodles.

Brazil

With 2.8 billion yearly consumption in 2022, Brazil is the tenth country with the highest noodle consumption.

The country’s noodle and pasta consumption is projected to grow 6 percent from 2021 to 2025.