Kano seal warehouses hoarding grains, noodles, sugar

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) conducted a raid and sealed at least five warehouses in Dawanau, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

These warehouses were suspected of hoarding essential food commodities. Nevertheless, warehouses containing soybeans, sesame, wheat bran, and okro seeds were exempted from the raid.

Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the Chairman of the commission, spearheaded the operation, catching the warehouse owners off guard.

See pictures below:

Credit: Ahmad Datti