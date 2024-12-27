The European Union witnessed a surge in immigration, with more than 3.7 million individuals seeking refuge, work, and a new life within its borders in 2023. This marked a record high for the EU, reflecting both ongoing global challenges and Europe’s appeal as a destination for a better future.

As a result, the continent’s demographic makeup is undergoing significant changes, with an increasing diversity of nationalities represented. This wave of immigration has brought into focus the complex factors driving migration, from political instability and economic hardship to climate change and conflict.

According to Eurostat, here are the top 10 Countries sending immigrants to the EU in 2023

1. Ukraine

Ukraine has consistently been a leading source of immigration to the EU, especially in light of ongoing geopolitical unrest. In 2023, 307,313 Ukrainians were granted first-time residence permits. The ongoing war and the country’s demographic challenges continue to drive large numbers of Ukrainians to seek safety and new opportunities in Europe.

2. Belarus

Belarus experienced a dramatic spike in migration to the EU in 2023, with 281,279 residence permits issued. The political instability and economic hardships following the 2020 political crisis have prompted many Belarusians to seek a more stable future in Europe.

3. India

India saw a notable rise in its ranking among source countries for EU immigration, moving into 3rd place in 2023 with 207,966 residence permits. Skilled professionals, particularly in technology and engineering fields, continue to migrate to the EU in search of better job opportunities and career prospects.

4. Morocco

Morocco remains a key contributor to EU immigration, with 179,195 residence permits granted in 2023. The migration from Morocco is fueled by historical ties, geographical proximity, and labor opportunities, especially in Spain and France, which have long-standing connections with Moroccan migrants.

5. Syria

The devastating impact of Syria’s ongoing civil war continues to drive migration to the EU. In 2023, 168,667 Syrians were granted residence permits, reflecting the catastrophic conditions in the country and the EU’s role as a critical refuge for those seeking safety and stability.

6. Turkey

Migration from Turkey to the EU has remained steady, with 122,128 residence permits issued in 2023. Economic, political, and social pressures in Turkey, coupled with its strategic location, contribute to the steady flow of migrants seeking a better life in EU countries.

7. Russia

In 2023, Russia remained a consistent source of migration to the EU, with 115,651 residence permits granted. Political and economic uncertainties, as well as growing discontent with domestic policies, continue to push many Russians to seek opportunities in Europe, particularly for work and political asylum.

8. China

China continues to be a significant source of immigration to the EU, although the numbers have slightly decreased in recent years. In 2023, 107,680 first-time residence permits were issued to Chinese nationals. The appeal of Europe for Chinese students, professionals, and entrepreneurs remains strong, as many seek to benefit from Europe’s educational and business opportunities.

9. Brazil

Brazil’s migration to the EU surged in 2023, with 91,543 residence permits granted. Economic instability and political turmoil in Brazil have prompted many Brazilians to look to Europe, particularly Portugal, where cultural and linguistic ties offer a smoother integration process.

10. Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s migration to the EU has escalated due to the worsening humanitarian crisis and ongoing conflict. By 2023, 90,118 Afghans had secured residence permits, underscoring the dire conditions in their homeland and the EU’s role as a vital destination for those seeking asylum and a better future.

