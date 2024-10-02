EU issues over 96,000 removal orders to foreigners in Q2 2024

In the second quarter of 2024, European Union (EU) countries issued 96,115 removal orders to non-EU citizens, representing a seven percent decrease compared to the year’s first quarter.

This figure also reflects a ten percent decline compared to the same period in 2023, according to a report.

Among those affected by the removal orders, citizens of Algeria and Morocco made up the largest groups, each representing seven percent of the total. Turkish and Syrian nationals followed closely, each accounting for six per cent of the removal orders issued during this period.

A total of 25,285 individuals returned to their home countries after receiving removal orders in Q2 2024. This shows a 3.9 percent decrease from the first quarter of the year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2023, the number of returns increased by 21.3 per cent.

Georgian nationals accounted for the largest share of returns, making up ten per cent of the total. Albanian citizens represented eight percent, while Turkish nationals constituted seven per cent of those who returned to third countries.

France recorded the highest number of removal orders issued, with 31,195 non-EU citizens ordered to leave its territory in Q2 2024. Germany followed with 12,885 orders, and Greece issued 6,555. In terms of returns, France also led with 3,555 individuals sent back to third countries. Germany followed with 2,830 returns, while Sweden registered 2,360.

Comparison with 2023

From the third quarter of 2023, a total of 107,135 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave the EU. This figure represents a four per cent decline compared to the same period in 2022.

During this time, 27,095 individuals returned to their countries, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year. Moroccan nationals constituted the largest share of leave orders at eight per cent, followed by Syrians and Algerians, each at seven per cent. Afghan, Turkish, and Georgian nationals also represented six and seven per cent of the total leave orders during this period.

Additionally, 81 per cent of those who returned following an order to leave were sent to non-EU countries.

