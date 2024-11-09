Ten countries seeking to join the European Union

The European Union (EU) remains a key point of interest for many nations aspiring to join its membership. Each country follows a specific path marked by candidate status, negotiations, and meeting various criteria.

According to a list compiled by Reuters, here are the ten countries seeking to join the EU, and their formal status

1. Ukraine

Ukraine’s journey towards EU membership has been marked by significant political events. Ukraine applied for EU membership days after Russia’s invasion in February 2022 and was granted candidate status in June of that year. In December 2023, EU leaders approved the start of accession talks, which officially began in June 2024.

The EU-Ukraine relationship spans almost 30 years, starting with a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed in 1994, effective from 1998. The “Orange Revolution” in 2004 set Ukraine on a path towards closer ties with the EU. The Maidan Revolution in 2014, sparked by then-President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision not to sign an EU association and trade agreement, led to further shifts, including the 2017 implementation of the agreement. The 2022 invasion by Russia renewed Ukraine’s push for EU integration.

2. Moldova

Moldova has been linked with the EU through an association deal, including a deep and comprehensive free trade area, in place since 2016. The country applied for EU membership in March 2022 and gained candidate status in June 2022.

To proceed with accession talks, the European Commission set conditions for Moldova that include judicial reforms, anti-corruption measures, organised crime prevention, and better public administration. The EU agreed to start accession talks in December 2023, and negotiations began in June 2024.

3. Turkey

Turkey has been an EU candidate country since 1999. It initially applied for EU membership in April 1987 and became a candidate in December 1999. Membership talks opened in 2005 but have remained stalled for years, largely due to governance and human rights concerns. The EU candidacy of Turkey, which has a population of 85 million, is not currently part of mainstream EU political discussions.

4. North Macedonia

North Macedonia started its EU journey in 2003 and has had a Stabilisation and Association Agreement with the EU since 2004. The country applied for EU membership in March 2004 and gained candidate status in December 2005. Talks to open negotiations began in March 2022, following a change of the country’s name to settle disputes with Greece. Progress has been slow, with neighbouring Bulgaria raising concerns about history and language, which has delayed the start of formal talks.

5. Montenegro

Montenegro applied for EU membership in December 2008 and was granted candidate status in 2010. Accession talks started in June 2012, and 33 out of the 35 negotiation chapters have been opened, with three provisionally completed. Montenegro’s steady progress keeps it on the EU accession path.

6. Serbia

Serbia, identified as a potential EU candidate in 2003, applied for membership in December 2008 and obtained candidate status in December 2010. Accession talks began in 2012, with 22 of 35 chapters opened and two completed. Serbia’s Stabilisation and Association Agreement with the EU has been in place since 2013.

7. Albania

Albania, another West Balkan nation, was recognised as a potential EU candidate in 2003 and applied for membership in April 2009. It became a candidate in June 2014. Formal accession talks began in July 2022, after Albania met conditions relating to judicial reforms, anti-corruption efforts, intelligence services, and public administration. However, Albania’s progress has been linked with North Macedonia’s EU path, leading to delays due to Bulgarian objections.

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina was recognised as a potential EU candidate in 2003 and signed a Stabilisation and Association Agreement with the EU in 2015. It applied for membership in February 2016 and achieved candidate status in December 2022. The EU set 14 priorities for Bosnia to meet, focusing on democracy, state functionality, rule of law, fundamental rights, and public administration reform. In December 2023, EU leaders confirmed that accession negotiations would start once Bosnia met the required criteria, which is to be reviewed in March 2024.

9. Georgia

Georgia applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in December 2023. The EU and Georgia have been linked through an association agreement, including trade provisions, since 2016. Georgia’s status marks a step forward in its EU integration process.

10. Kosovo

Kosovo applied for EU membership in December 2022. The EU offered an accession path as early as 2005, even before Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008. However, Kosovo’s status is complicated by the fact that not all EU member states recognise it as an independent country. A Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the EU and Kosovo has been in place since 2016.

