Top 10 African countries where work-life balance takes a backseat

Work patterns across Africa differ significantly due to cultural norms, economic conditions, and government policies. A 40-hour workweek serves as the benchmark in many regions, and working 49 hours or more signifies a strong commitment.

Extended hours are often justified by the potential for economic growth, enabling companies in rapidly developing nations to meet rising demand.

While longer workdays can temporarily boost productivity and earnings, they can lead to burnout and decreased efficiency over time. This may result in increased turnover, absenteeism, and higher healthcare costs, ultimately affecting businesses negatively.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), here are the top 10 countries in Africa with the longest working hours

1. Lesotho

Lesotho ranks first in Africa, with employed persons averaging 50.4 hours per week. Approximately 36% of the workforce in Lesotho works 49 hours or more each week.

2. Congo

In second place, the Republic of Congo records an average of 48.6 hours per week for employed individuals. Notably, 45% of workers contribute 49 hours or more each week.

3. Liberia

Liberia follows closely with an average of 47.7 hours per week among its employed population. Here, 27% of workers exceed the 49-hour threshold.

4. Mauritania

Mauritania has an average weekly working hour of 47.6. This figure is accompanied by a high percentage, 46%, of the employed working 49 or more hours per week.

5. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso averages 46.3 hours per week for employed individuals, with 41% working 49 or more hours.

6. Kenya

Kenya’s average weekly working hours stand at 45.6, with 26% of the workforce working 49 hours or more.

7. Senegal

In Senegal, the average working hours per week amount to 45.5. Only 17% of employed individuals work 49 or more hours, indicating a relatively moderate level of extended working hours compared to other nations in the region.

8. Cape Verde

Cape Verde reports an average of 45.3 working hours per week, with 25% of the employed working longer than 49 hours. The nation’s economy, primarily reliant on tourism and services, influences the work patterns observed among its workforce.

9. Namibia

Namibia averages 44.9 hours per week for its employed citizens, with 34% working 49 or more hours. The balance between work and leisure appears to be a focus for many Namibians, even as economic pressures influence work commitments.

10. Morocco

Rounding out the list, Morocco also averages 44.9 hours per week among employed individuals. A significant 38% of the workforce engages in extended working hours, reflecting the country’s economic conditions and the necessity for individuals to seek additional income.

